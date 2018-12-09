How to Get Global Entry or TSA Precheck With Your Credit Card

Waiting in line at the airport is one of the worst aspects of traveling. It’s disheartening to arrive on a time crunch only to be met with a slow-moving security line. With Global Entry or…

Waiting in line at the airport is one of the worst aspects of traveling. It’s disheartening to arrive on a time crunch only to be met with a slow-moving security line.

With Global Entry or TSA Precheck, you can replace that sinking feeling with relief, not only because you’ll have a shorter line but also because the security screening is less complicated.

Access to these programs isn’t too pricey, but you can get them for free as a benefit on certain credit cards. Here’s what you need to know about TSA Precheck and Global Entry and how to get your application fee covered by your credit card.

Global Entry and TSA Precheck Explained

Global Entry and TSA Precheck can help you save time and make the airport experience less stressful. Here’s what you need to know about both.

Global Entry

Global Entry launched in 2008 and currently has more than 5.4 million members. As a member, you can bypass U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection lines when entering the U.S. from abroad, using an automated kiosk instead. The service is available at dozens of U.S. airports and preclearance locations at select international airports, according to the agency.

At a kiosk, you’ll simply present your passport or permanent resident card, scan your fingerprints and complete the customs declaration, and you’re done.

“I can’t even count how many hours I’ve saved thanks to Global Entry,” says Ben Schlappig, author of One Mile at a Time, a travel blog for credit card rewards enthusiasts. “I travel internationally dozens of times per year, and I’ve been in situations where the immigration hall was so full that they couldn’t even let people off the plane since there wasn’t room for them.” For Schlappig, Global Entry membership can cut what is sometimes a 60- to 90-minute wait down to a few minutes.

To qualify for Global Entry membership, you must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or a lawful permanent resident. You can also apply if you have a passport from:

— Argentina

— Colombia

— Germany

— India

— Mexico

— Netherlands

— New Zealand

— Panama

— South Korea

— Singapore

— Switzerland

— Taiwan

— United Kingdom

The program has a $100 application fee, which is nonrefundable and doesn’t guarantee membership. The application process includes a rigorous background check and an in-person interview. You may be able to book an interview appointment within a few weeks, or it may take months, depending on your location. If you can’t find an appointment anytime soon, Alex Miller, founder of the travel rewards website UpgradedPoints.com recommends showing up as soon as the office opens in the morning for a walk-in appointment in case a scheduled one falls through.

Once you’re approved, membership lasts five years, and you can renew up to one year before it expires.

As a Global Entry member, you’ll also be eligible for TSA Precheck, so it’s generally better to apply for Global Entry so you’ll get the benefits of both programs.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that your travel companions aren’t eligible to piggyback on your Global Entry membership. So if you plan to travel with family or friends, they’ll need to also enroll to bypass the traditional customs lines.

TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck launched a few years after Global Entry in 2011, but the program has grown more quickly, with more than 7 million members today.

While Global Entry expedites the customs process for international flights, TSA Precheck is designed for expediting Transportation Security Administration security screening for travelers on flights originating in the U.S. The program is currently available at more than 200 airports nationwide and is supported by 56 airlines.

As a TSA Precheck member, you won’t need to remove your shoes, belt or light jacket, and any laptops or liquids you’re carrying can stay in your bag, speeding up your security screening considerably. To give you an idea of how fast the process can go, TSA says that 93 percent of TSA Precheck members waited five minutes or less in October 2018.

To be eligible for the program, you must be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawful permanent resident. The TSA Precheck application process includes a nonrefundable fee of $85, plus a background check and in-person interview.

Once you get approved, you’ll receive a Known Traveler Number. To get access to the TSA Precheck lane, you’ll need to provide this number when you book your flight. As with Global Entry, your TSA Precheck membership lasts five years, and you can renew up to six months before the expiration date.

Unlike Global Entry, TSA Precheck allows children 12 and younger traveling with you to join you in the TSA Precheck lane. Travel companions older than 12, however, will need to enroll to get the benefits of the program.

“Anyone who travels domestically on a regular basis should be signed up to TSA Precheck,” says Miller. “Being a member of this program typically saves me anywhere from five to 15 minutes when going through security, and it’s very convenient.”

Keep in mind, though, that membership in either program doesn’t guarantee an expedited screening; you may still be selected randomly for extra screening.

What Credit Cards Offer Global Entry or TSA Precheck Benefits?

While the two programs are relatively affordable, some travel credit cards offer an application fee credit for one or either program as a card benefit. Credit cards that offer this perk include:

— Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card

— The Business Platinum Card from American Express

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

— Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard

— Chase Sapphire Reserve

— IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

— Mastercard Black Card

— Mastercard Gold Card

— The Platinum Card from American Express

— SunTrust Travel Rewards Credit Card

— United Explorer Card

— U.S. Bank FlexPerks Gold American Express Card

Typically, you can get this perk every four years, just in time to renew your Global Entry membership or six months before you can renew your TSA Precheck membership. Some cards, however, offer it every five years.

It’s important to keep in mind, though, that these credit cards charge annual fees, and some of them are in the hundreds of dollars. But depending on the card, you could also get a suite of other benefits that could make the annual fee well worth it.

Is It Worth It to Get a Credit Card Just for Global Entry or TSA Precheck?

If you’re considering a credit card just for Global Entry or TSA Precheck benefits, Schlappig recommends taking a step back. “I wouldn’t say it’s worth getting a credit card exclusively for this,” he says, “but it’s certainly an additional perk that can tip the scale in terms of the value a card offers.”

And since all the cards that offer Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fee credits also charge annual fees, it’s important to determine whether the card’s package of benefits and rewards are worth what you pay. With The Platinum Card from American Express, for instance, the card charges a $550 annual fee but offers perks including airline fee credits, airport lounge access and elite hotel status, which may make the card valuable enough for you to pay the annual fee.

If you’re looking for a card with a lower annual fee that offers Global Entry or TSA Precheck, the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card are worth considering. Both cards charge a $95 annual fee, though the Capital One credit card waives its fee the first year.

“It’s certainly worth it if the additional perks and benefits of the card make sense to you,” says Miller, “such as airport lounge access, airline credits, welcome bonuses or a fast-track route to improved airline or hotel status.”

Regardless of which card you choose, do your research to make sure the benefits of having it outweigh the costs. And if you’re not sure which program to apply for, the answer is simple: If you plan to travel internationally in the next five years, you’re better off going with Global Entry since it includes TSA Precheck eligibility. If, however, you don’t plan to travel abroad, TSA Precheck may be a simpler option for you.

