Balanced Fund 11513.94 – .75 – .38 – 1.47

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.57 – .03 – .24 – 3.66

Emerging Markets 307.52 – .40 + 2.87 – 13.64

Equity Income Fund 11669.37 – .63 – .02 + .73

GNMA 708.63 + .04 + .53 – 1.08

General Municipal Debt 1297.98 + .04 + .09 – .46

Gold Fund 205.98 – .30 + 2.56 – 21.38

High Current Yield 2101.73 – .24 – 1.39 – .81

High Yield Municipal 606.86 – .22 + .61

International Fund 1709.51 – .64 + .17 – 10.76

Science and Technology Fund 2363.32 – 4.08 – 2.92 – .56

Short Investment Grade 355.56 + .03 + .80

Short Municipal 183.72 + .02 + .05 + .83

US Government 636.28 + .53 + .99 – .92

