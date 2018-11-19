Balanced Fund 11513.94 – .75 – .38 – 1.47 Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.57 – .03 – .24 – 3.66 Emerging Markets 307.52 – .40 + 2.87 – 13.64 Equity Income Fund 11669.37 – .63 –…
Balanced Fund 11513.94 – .75 – .38 – 1.47
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1920.57 – .03 – .24 – 3.66
Emerging Markets 307.52 – .40 + 2.87 – 13.64
Equity Income Fund 11669.37 – .63 – .02 + .73
GNMA 708.63 + .04 + .53 – 1.08
General Municipal Debt 1297.98 + .04 + .09 – .46
Gold Fund 205.98 – .30 + 2.56 – 21.38
High Current Yield 2101.73 – .24 – 1.39 – .81
High Yield Municipal 606.86 – .22 + .61
International Fund 1709.51 – .64 + .17 – 10.76
Science and Technology Fund 2363.32 – 4.08 – 2.92 – .56
Short Investment Grade 355.56 + .03 + .80
Short Municipal 183.72 + .02 + .05 + .83
US Government 636.28 + .53 + .99 – .92
