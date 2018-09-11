Where to Score Free Ice Cream

As summer winds down, but the days remain scorching, overheated consumers may be thirsting for a late-season ice cream cone or another sweet treat. Head to these ice cream parlors and national chains, where you…

As summer winds down, but the days remain scorching, overheated consumers may be thirsting for a late-season ice cream cone or another sweet treat. Head to these ice cream parlors and national chains, where you can find discounted ice cream to close out your summer or celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Alden’s Organic. This Oregon-based ice cream company sells its products at more than 10,000 grocery stores across the country and will have a giveaway on Instagram on National Chocolate Milkshake Day. The company will give away a year’s supply of its ice cream. When the giveaway post goes up, you can enter by commenting on which milkshake flavor you’d like most. Entrants must be 18 or older, and the company will choose a winner by Sept. 20.

Where to go: Check out Alden’s Instagram on Wednesday to enter the contest.

Shake Shack. New York favorite Shake Shack has a promotion going: Every chocolate milkshake sold at participating Shake Shack locations will result in a $1 donation to No Kid Hungry. The donations will come from Guittard Chocolate, a family-owned American chocolate company celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. No Kid Hungry is a campaign to end child hunger in the United States.

Where to go: Shake Shack has locations in 26 states. Airport, stadium and ballpark Shake Shacks aren’t included in the promotion, nor are Shake Shacks in Alabama and Massachusetts.

Baskin-Robbins. Customers at Baskin-Robbins, one of the largest ice cream chains in the nation, can enjoy a free scoop of ice cream at participating stores when they download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app, which is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Where to go: Baskin-Robbins has more than 2,500 locations throughout the United States.

Carvel. Through Oct. 31, get $2 off any cake 48 ounces or larger or $3 off any sheet cake, and each Wednesday, enjoy two sundaes for the price of one.

Where to go: Carvel stores can be found in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Cold Stone Creamery. If you sign up for the store’s e-club, you receive a buy one, get one offer on one of Cold Stone’s Signature Creations at a participating store.

Where to go: Cold Stone has nearly 1,500 locations.

Culver’s. Customers who sign up for the Culver’s app get a free scoop at participating locations. The mobile app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Where to go: Culver’s has more than 670 locations.

Dairy Queen. Budget-conscious customers can download the Dairy Queen app to receive a free small blizzard at participating stores. The app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Where to go: Dairy Queen has more than 6,000 locations in the U.S. alone.

Marble Slab/MaggieMoo’s. Ice cream aficionados can download the Slab Happy Rewards app for free ice cream at participating stores upon signing up. The app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Where to go: Find MaggieMoo’s and Marble Slab at more than 200 locations throughout the United States.

Sonic Drive-In. Customers can download the Sonic app and get a free medium slush or drink at participating stores. Also get half-price drinks and slushes when you order ahead with the app. The app is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Where to go: Sonic has more than 3,500 locations in the United States.

Wendy’s. Though it’s known for its hamburgers, Wendy’s also dabbles in frozen treats, with its signature Frosty. These sweets currently cost only 50 cents. We don’t know how long the offer will last, so grab one quick.

Where to go: Wendy’s has more than 5,700 locations, with 75 percent of those located in the United States. This offer is available at participating stores.

