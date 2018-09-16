The Best Deals for National Cheeseburger Day 2018

National food holidays are an excellent time to score free or discounted food. With restaurants eager to use these annual celebrations to self-promote, deal hunters can find plenty of special offers and limited-time menu items.…

National food holidays are an excellent time to score free or discounted food. With restaurants eager to use these annual celebrations to self-promote, deal hunters can find plenty of special offers and limited-time menu items. And Sept. 18, National Cheeseburger Day 2018, is no different.

Read on for the best freebies, deals and special annual food holiday menu items, so that you can enjoy melted cheese on sizzling meat for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Keep in mind, some offers may require you to join the restaurant’s rewards program. And be sure to call your preferred location in advance; some locations and franchises may not participate in the national food holiday.

Black Angus Steakhouse. The chain has more than 40 locations in the western U.S. On Sept. 18, it will offer a special combo deal for burger lovers. Get the Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or the Guacamole Burger (back for the holiday only) with fries and any 16-ounce draft beer for $10.99 in most locations. The combo will cost $12.99 in Hawaii, however, and $9.99 in Alaska (no beer is included in the promotion). The special is available only for dine-in customers sitting in the BullsEye Bar area.

Burger 21. If you’ve ever ordered a cheeseburger and wished it had even more cheese, Burger 21’s National Cheeseburger Day special is for you. On Sept. 18 only, the restaurant chain will serve The Ultimate Cheesy Burger, which is topped with extra slices of cheese. This isn’t a discount deal, but rather a limited-time menu item offer. The chain, which specializes in handcrafted burgers, has locations throughout the U.S., but only select locations in Florida, Georgia, Virginia and Illinois are participating in the promotion.

BurgerFi. This gourmet burger chain has a few dozen locations throughout the U.S., primarily in the Southeast. Participating locations will offer the basic BurgerFi cheeseburger for only $1 with the purchase of another cheeseburger. Not all locations will be participating, so call ahead.

Farmer Boys. The chain brings the farm-to-table concept to burgers and operates more than 90 restaurants throughout California and Nevada. For National Cheeseburger Day, it will offer the Big Cheese burger for $1 to dine-in customers on Sept. 18. Mention the offer when ordering or show the offer, which can be found on the Farmer Boys website, on your mobile device. Check the Farmer Boys website for a list of participating locations. Even better, VIF loyalty club members, can get an additional deal: Scan your receipt via the VIF app on Sept. 18, and receive an offer for another $1 Big Cheese in your loyalty account.

Fuddruckers. If you really enjoy cheeseburgers, Fuddruckers is offering the ultimate way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day: The 3-Pound Burger Challenge. Polish off a 3-pound burger and 1 pound of french fries in one hour and win a $25 gift card. The challenge requires a 24-hour heads-up, so call a participating location to reserve your spot. Check the Fuddruckers website for a list of participating locations.

Red Robin. On Sept. 18 only, Red Robin will offer its Gourmet Cheeseburger with bottomless steak fries for $5 with the purchase of a beverage. The Gourmet Cheeseburger normally costs around $10.50, and fries are usually $2.99, so you can save more than $8 with this deal. The offer is available for dine-in customers only.

Ruby Tuesday. The chain is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day for two days on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Get a free burger (up to a $10 value) with the purchase of an entree. You must be a member of the So Connected rewards program and dine in to snag this deal, which can be used only once per So Connected member.

Sonic. This deal isn’t specific to National Cheeseburger Day, but to Tuesdays. Luckily, National Cheeseburger Day happens to fall on a Tuesday this year and Tuesday is Family Night at Sonic, which means half-priced cheeseburgers from 5 p.m. to close. Plus, Sonic is running a Car Hop Classic special, which gets you a quarter-pound double cheeseburger with medium tater tots for $2.99 all day, any day.

Wayback Burgers. This burger chain operates in 30 states and is marking National Cheeseburger Day with a buy-one-get-one-free deal. On Sept. 18, those who have downloaded the Wayback app by Sept. 17 will receive a free reward cheeseburger with the purchase of a cheeseburger.

Wendy’s. This promo runs all month, so you can take advantage on National Cheeseburger Day and any other day in September. Just keep in mind, you must download the Wendy’s app to participate. Every day, get a free Dave’s Single burger with any purchase. Buy something as small as an order of fries or a Frosty, and get a Dave’s Single, a quarter-pound, single-patty burger with toppings of your choice, at no additional charge.

