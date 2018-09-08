See the 2019 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the top liberal arts schools. At the top National Liberal Arts Colleges, students can expect a focus on undergraduate programs and a small campus feel, as each school has fewer than 4,500 undergraduates. These…
At the top National Liberal Arts Colleges, students can expect a focus on undergraduate programs and a small campus feel, as each school has fewer than 4,500 undergraduates. These institutions award at least half of their degrees in the arts and sciences. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2019 Best Colleges rankings.
18 (tie). Colby College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,917
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,210
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
18 (tie). Harvey Mudd College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 844
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $56,876
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
18 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,491
2018-2019 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 28
18 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,976
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,614
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
16 (tie). Colgate University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,873
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,870
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
16 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,897
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,620
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
11 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,712
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,392
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
11 (tie). Haverford College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,296
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,592
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
11 (tie). Smith College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,521
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,404
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
11 (tie). Vassar College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,353
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $56,960
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,827
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,455
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
10. Davidson College (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,810
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $51,447
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
9. Claremont McKenna College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,338
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,405
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
5 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,816
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,922
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
5 (tie). Carleton College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,078
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,759
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
5 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,561
2018-2019 tuition and fees: 54,450
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
5 (tie). Pomona College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,703
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,780
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
3 (tie). Swarthmore College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,577
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,588
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
3 (tie). Wellesley College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,508
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,732
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
2. Amherst College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,836
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $56,426
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
1. Williams College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,061
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,450
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
