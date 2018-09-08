See the 2019 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the top liberal arts schools. At the top National Liberal Arts Colleges, students can expect a focus on undergraduate programs and a small campus feel, as each school has fewer than 4,500 undergraduates. These…

Explore the top liberal arts schools.

At the top National Liberal Arts Colleges, students can expect a focus on undergraduate programs and a small campus feel, as each school has fewer than 4,500 undergraduates. These institutions award at least half of their degrees in the arts and sciences. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2019 Best Colleges rankings.

18 (tie). Colby College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,917

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,210

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

18 (tie). Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 844

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $56,876

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

18 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,491

2018-2019 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 28

18 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,976

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,614

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

16 (tie). Colgate University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,873

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,870

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

16 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,897

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,620

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

11 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,712

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,392

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

11 (tie). Haverford College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,296

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,592

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

11 (tie). Smith College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,521

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,404

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

11 (tie). Vassar College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,353

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $56,960

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,827

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,455

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

10. Davidson College (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,810

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $51,447

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

9. Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,338

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,405

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

5 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,816

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,922

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

5 (tie). Carleton College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,078

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,759

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

5 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,561

2018-2019 tuition and fees: 54,450

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

5 (tie). Pomona College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,703

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,780

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

3 (tie). Swarthmore College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,577

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,588

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

3 (tie). Wellesley College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,508

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,732

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

2. Amherst College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,836

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $56,426

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

1. Williams College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,061

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,450

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

