Gold higher, silver lower

By The Associated Press September 24, 2018 3:35 pm 09/24/2018 03:35pm
The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1199.30 an ounce — up $3.10.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.25 an ounce — down two cents.

