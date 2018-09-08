Explore the 2019 Best National Universities

Learn about the top universities. A quality education from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities — research institutions that offer a diverse range of…

A quality education from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities — research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs — include a mix of competitive private and public schools. See photos of the 2019 Best National Universities.

19 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,002

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $13,280 (in-state); $41,294 (out-of-state)

Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30

More about the University of California–Los Angeles.

19 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,675

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,399

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Washington University in St. Louis.

18. University of Notre Dame (IN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,576

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,391

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Notre Dame.

16 (tie). Cornell University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 14,907

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,188

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Cornell University.

16 (tie). Rice University (TX)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,001

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $47,350

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Rice University.

14 (tie). Brown University (RI)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,988

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,656

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Brown University.

14 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,885

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $49,816

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vanderbilt University.

12 (tie). California Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 961

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,362

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about the California Institute of Technology.

12 (tie). Dartmouth College (NH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,410

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,035

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Dartmouth College.

10 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,109

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,740

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Johns Hopkins University.

10 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,278

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,567

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Northwestern University.

8 (tie). Duke University (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,692

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,960

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Duke University.

8 (tie). University of Pennsylvania

Total undergraduate enrollment: 10,033

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,584

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about the University of Pennsylvania.

7. Stanford University (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,062

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $51,354

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2

More about Stanford University.

3 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,162

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $59,430

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Columbia University.

3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,547

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $51,832

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

3 (tie). University of Chicago

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,264

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $57,006

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Chicago.

3 (tie). Yale University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,746

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,430

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Yale University.

2. Harvard University (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,766

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $50,420

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Harvard University.

1. Princeton University (NJ)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,394

2018-2019 tuition and fees: $47,140

Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1

More about Princeton University.

