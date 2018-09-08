Explore the 2019 Best National Universities

Learn about the top universities. A quality education from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities — research institutions that offer a diverse range of…
A quality education from a top college can open the door to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities — research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs — include a mix of competitive private and public schools. See photos of the 2019 Best National Universities.
19 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,002
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $13,280 (in-state); $41,294 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
19 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,675
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,399
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
18. University of Notre Dame (IN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,576
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,391
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
16 (tie). Cornell University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 14,907
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,188
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
16 (tie). Rice University (TX)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,001
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $47,350
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
14 (tie). Brown University (RI)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,988
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,656
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
14 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,885
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $49,816
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
12 (tie). California Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 961
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $52,362
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
12 (tie). Dartmouth College (NH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,410
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,035
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
10 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,109
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,740
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
10 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,278
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $54,567
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
8 (tie). Duke University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,692
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,960
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
8 (tie). University of Pennsylvania
Total undergraduate enrollment: 10,033
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $55,584
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
7. Stanford University (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,062
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $51,354
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
3 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,162
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $59,430
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
3 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,547
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $51,832
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
3 (tie). University of Chicago
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,264
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $57,006
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
3 (tie). Yale University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,746
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $53,430
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
2. Harvard University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,766
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $50,420
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
1. Princeton University (NJ)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,394
2018-2019 tuition and fees: $47,140
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
