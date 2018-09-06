Can Digital Media Usage Lead to ADHD?

In July, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a noteworthy study linking digital media usage with the development of symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. It showed that teens who interacted…

In July, the Journal of the American Medical Association published a noteworthy study linking digital media usage with the development of symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. It showed that teens who interacted with more than 14 different media sites per week began to develop symptoms of ADHD. Just a few short months before that study was published, findings in the Journal of Developmental Psychology noted that teenagers nowadays are in fact more self-controlled and able to delay gratification compared to kids 50 years ago. The article postulated that increases in abstract thought associated with digital technology were contributing to this improvement in concentration.

If the research is conflicting, what’s really the consensus among experts when it comes to whether digital media is good or bad? What’s the right amount of screen time that will benefit children, and how do you go about implementing it? And with all the different types of media available to kids, which should we allow them to interact with? We can all agree that watching an educational video on a difficult math concept is completely different than watching outtakes from the latest blockbuster movie or playing the newest video game.

[See: 9 Surprising Things That Happen When You Go on a Digital Detox.]

The guidelines on screen time published by the American Academy of Pediatrics in 2016 are quite clear when it comes to children under age 5. As children become older, and especially as they develop into teenagers, the guidelines start becoming a little vague. At this age, it’s especially important to distinguish between what screen time is beneficial and what could be detrimental for teens’ health and development.

For children under 5, media, or screen time can have negative implications on health and well-being. Nothing takes the place of genuine, face-to-face interaction between caregivers and young children. If screen time is necessary, parents should watch it with their children at this young of an age.

When it comes to school age kids and teens, the first step is to be aware of what your kids are watching on their screens. Make sure inappropriate websites are inaccessible, and check the privacy filters on your home devices. Chances are, if their laptops were distributed by their school, the school technology department has made sure that security measures exist so kids can’t access some of the more risqué parts of the internet. Check with their school to see if this security system can be extended to your home computers.

[See: Hoarding, ADHD, Narcissism Inside the Minds of History’s Great Personalities.]

Do make it a point to set limits on the type of media, and perhaps focus not so much on the amount they consume. You might allow for some time for video games after homework is done, or to watch that funny video clip that their classmates have been talking about. And keep in mind that allowing time to video chat with grandma or faraway friends will strengthen the bond that distance fragments. It’s one of the great capacities of modern technology that kids (and adults) can watch and talk to their friends on the other side of the world through these great video chatting platforms. Keep in mind that media consumption should not interfere with healthy activities such as getting enough exercise and sleep.

Whether it’s reruns of 80s sitcoms, highlights from the ball game the night before or funny cat videos, know what interests your kids. There’s great joy in bonding as a family by watching humorous clips from “Saturday Night Live” or your favorite comedian together. Set limits on screen time as a family and make playing outside together a priority, or participate in athletic, social or cultural events in your community.

Make certain places in your home “media-free,” such as the dinner table and the bedroom, and invest time in non-screen activities, such as board and card games.

Most importantly, stop all media devices at least 30 minutes — ideally an hour — before bed, and switch to low-tech entertainment, such as reading books or relaxing. And if the smartphone must be in the same room as the child at night, make sure it’s away from the bed, facing down, set to a mode where sleep isn’t interrupted by notifications and late-night texts. Studies show that the blue light emitted from cell phones can disrupt our natural biological rhythms and interfere with sleep.

[See: 10 Concerns Parents Have About Their Kids’ Health.]

Be on the lookout for early signs of ADD or ADHD in your child, such as an inability to tolerate boredom, distractibility, trouble with organization and restlessness. If this occurs, be willing to set restrictions on digital media use.

For older teens, have a conversation and engage them in learning about how digital media impacts one’s privacy, and how it can unknowingly influence through targeted marketing and advertisements.

Advancements in digital technology have been a mixed blessing. We now live in a world where access to a wealth of information is only a few taps or clicks away. Knowledge is accessible in a matter of a few seconds. Learning about faraway places or how to fix a broken appliance, or looking up words in a foreign language, are available in just a few clicks or keystrokes. Checking up-to-the-minute weather to plan that outdoor activity is now very easy. As parents and caregivers, it’s important to recognize both the positive and negative impact that digital media has on the developing brain and what we can do to support our child’s health and well-being.

More from U.S. News

7 Ways Technology Can Torpedo Your Health

How to Find Quiet in a Noisy World

5 Wacky Ways Real People Have Stayed Active While Traveling

Can Digital Media Usage Lead to ADHD? originally appeared on usnews.com