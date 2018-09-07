7 Undebatable Nutrition Facts, According to a Dietitian

As a nutritionist, I’m trained to keep up with peer-reviewed scientific literature, weigh the current data and develop conclusions and recommendations that are evidence-based. Unfortunately, much of the information available on the internet about what…

As a nutritionist, I’m trained to keep up with peer-reviewed scientific literature, weigh the current data and develop conclusions and recommendations that are evidence-based. Unfortunately, much of the information available on the internet about what you should — and shouldn’t — be eating is based on personal experiences, opinions or feelings. These seven nutrition strategies, however, are based on the facts. Follow them to truly transform the way you eat and live.

1. Too much of a good thing equals a bad thing.

Martha Stewart may disagree, but you can overindulge on the healthiest of foods — yes, that includes kale, carrots and blueberries. I’ve met plenty of people who can’t keep the pounds off, yet their food records reveal only wholesome choices. So what gives? They eat too much. Period. Even nutritious foods can contribute to weight gain when consumed in large quantities. And with today’s oversized plates and bowls, and ginormous portions served in restaurants, you have to exert serious self-control to eat a “normal” serving. In order to keep portions in check, refer to the nutrition facts labels for the appropriate serving sizes and use these handy tools to perfect your portions.

2. It’s about progress, not perfection.

Face it — setbacks are inevitable and you will most likely go off the rails at times when it comes to eating a well-balanced diet. Therefore, do yourself a favor and have a plan in place for how you’re going to handle those occasional slip-ups. Keep in mind that healthy eating isn’t something you do for a few months — it’s a life-long journey.

The healthiest people I know are the ones who are consistently focused on their overall well-being. When they go through a period of poor eating (which is usually brought on during times of high stress), they try to get back on track as soon as possible. These colleagues and friends are constantly striving to make healthier lifestyle choices, which include eating right, exercising, getting adequate sleep and managing stress levels. They are never finished with their “home improvements” — they simply go from one renovation to the next.

3. Diets don’t work; lifestyle change does.

Did you know you make more than 220 food-related decisions every day? If you leave those choices up to chance, you’ll deplete your daily amount of willpower — and as a result, the more likely you are to overeat. However, if you make a plan for what and when you’re going to eat, you will limit the number of times you tap into your willpower.

New weight-loss research is focusing on practical ways of limiting — even removing — the numerous daily decisions we make regarding food. For instance, study authors recommend getting at least seven hours of sleep a night, keeping your kitchen tidy and storing the healthiest foods front and center (like on the counter or on the kitchen table) so you’re reminded how convenient they are to consume. Their last tip: Keep the foods that you tend to overeat out of sight.

4. Get low … on the food chain.

Fruits and veggies are the foundation of the healthiest eating patterns in the world. And yet nearly three-quarters of Americans don’t meet the daily recommended servings: 14 servings of fruit and 21 servings of vegetables per week. A plant-forward plate will naturally have plenty of filling fiber and essential nutrients, and will keep calories, sugar and saturated fat in check.

Hitting the produce aisle or farmers market is key for consuming enough nutrients. It’s also helpful to keep a pantry well-stocked with fruits, veggies and plenty of canned produce like tomatoes and beans. Studies consistently reveal that canned produce has similar — and sometimes even more! — nutrients than the fresh version. And there’s an environmental benefit, too: Since 50 percent of fresh produce in the U.S. is wasted, canned options help cut down on food waste.

5. Eating right is work for everyone.

Unless you’re a teenage boy, chances are you have to watch what you eat to avoid gaining weight. I’ve never met anyone who said they can eat whatever they want and stay lean — and I work with CrossFit athletes, Olympic cyclists, triathletes and weekend warriors. People who look and perform at their best make nutrition a priority in their lives. These individuals follow strict eating plans, avoid alcohol and limit overly processed, low-quality choices. The fact of the matter is achieving a healthy, lean physique requires dedication and work — no matter who you are or how genetically blessed you might be.

6. Supplements are no match for food.

More than half of Americans take at least one dietary supplement, but according to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, there’s insufficient evidence to suggest that they improve health. Even worse, some nutrients taken as single supplements, like beta-carotene or vitamin E, may increase the risk for certain conditions. Since dietary supplements do not have to be proven effective before marketing and selling to the public, the manufacturers do not have to seek FDA approval. In other words, taking them is risky on several levels.

However, eating a variety of wholesome, real foods will ensure that your body is getting the essential vitamins and minerals it needs. Whole foods naturally provide a complex matrix of nutrients, and those nutrients often act synergistically with each other to amplify their health benefits. For example, egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin — two vital nutrients for eye health — in a matrix that enhances their absorption and uptake by the cells in the eyes. Also, eating fish has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, yet the science is more “squishy” when it comes to the heart-healthy benefits obtained from fish oil supplements.

7. Choose slow carbs, not low carbs.

If you eat according to the latest headlines and what’s trending on your social media feeds, you might be avoiding bread, pasta and other carbs at all cost. While low-carb diets work for some people, I have found that this plan is unsustainable for the majority of adults. In addition, several recent studies suggest that weight loss depends on reducing calories, not necessarily changing the amount of carbs, protein or fat that you consume. Another study found that eating too few carbs can shorten your life.

My advice: Enjoy wholesome carbohydrates present in real foods, like fruits and veggies, whole grains and legumes. These carbohydrates are digested and absorbed more slowly than the simple carbs, which means your blood sugar levels remain steady while you’ll feel fuller for a longer period of time. And in the long run, these “good” carbs will help you maintain a healthy weight, as well as increase your life expectancy.

