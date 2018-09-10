10 Most, Least Expensive Private Colleges

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas.

Across the country, colleges and universities keep raising tuition and fees.

Today there are more than 100 colleges and universities that charge a sticker price of more than $50,000, according to data reported to U.S. News by 737 ranked private schools in an annual survey.

New York’s Columbia University charges the most among private schools at a staggering $59,430 in tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 school year, according to data reported to U.S. News. The New York Ivy League school has increased its sticker price by nearly 8 percent over the last two years.

Mirroring Columbia, the University of Chicago raised its tuition and fees by nearly 9 percent since the 2016-2017 school year. The Illinois school — now the second most expensive private institution — increased its tuition and fees to $57,006 in 2018-2019.

Among the 10 most expensive private schools, the average tuition and fees is almost $56,900. By comparison, the average among all ranked private schools is significantly less, at around $35,800.

At the other end of the spectrum, the 10 least expensive private colleges in 2018-2019 charge slightly more than $11,000 on average for tuition and fees. But average prices did go up by more than 4 percent among the least pricey schools compared with last year.

Brigham Young University–Provo is once again the least expensive private institution. The Utah school, led by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, charges $5,620 in tuition and fees for church members in 2018-2019; the school only raised its price by $160 compared with last year. The cost is double for non-church members: $11,240.

But not all schools charge tuition. A small number of tuition-free schools, not included on this list, waive tuition. Berea College in Kentucky, for instance, offers all of its students a tuition scholarship. But these students are charged $590 in different types of fees, excluding housing and meal costs, for the 2018-2019 school year, according to the school’s website.

Alice Lloyd College, also in Kentucky, waives tuition for its students who are from a Central Appalachian state — Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. But it is included in the list of least expensive private schools, since students outside the region pay $12,150 in tuition and fees for the 2018-2019 school year.

The tables below show the schools that charge the most and least tuition and fees in 2018-2019. Among the least expensive private colleges, the majority are in Southern states, like Mississippi and Alabama.

Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

Most Expensive Schools

Least Expensive Schools

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2018 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data come from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The tuition and fees data above are correct as of Sept. 10, 2018.

