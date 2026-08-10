NCAA names Ron Snodgrass national coordinator of officials, replacing the retiring Steve Shaw

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime college football referee Ron Snodgrass has been named national coordinator of officials, the NCAA announced Monday.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime college football referee Ron Snodgrass has been named national coordinator of officials, the NCAA announced Monday.

Snodgrass will take over Sept. 1 for the retiring Steve Shaw.

Snodgrass has worked mostly in the Big Ten Conference and officiated in Division I for 26 seasons. He has officiated numerous postseason games, including the College Football Playoff.

“We are pleased to announce Ron’s appointment to this important leadership role in college football,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher, chair of the College Football Officiating Board of Managers. “Ron’s skill set and proven ability as a collaborative leader is impressive, and we look forward to working closely with him to manage officiating elements nationally.”

Snodgrass said his new role is an opportunity to impact and contribute to the sport.

“I look forward to working with the conference commissioners, coordinators of officials and administrators to find ways to improve the management of college football,” he said. “I’m excited to get started and lead the next chapter of our sport.”

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