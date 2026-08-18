Maryland returns plenty, including a promising QB. Locksley is under pressure after 2 losing seasons

Michael Locksley enters his eighth season as Maryland’s coach. There are reasons for optimism in 2026, given how many young players Maryland relied on a season ago.

FILE - Maryland head coach Michael Locksley watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, file)(AP Photo/Jose Juarez/Jose Juarez) FILE - Maryland head coach Michael Locksley watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, file)(AP Photo/Jose Juarez/Jose Juarez) Maryland COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — 2025 record: 4-8

Expectations

Michael Locksley enters his eighth season as Maryland’s coach. He was able to rebuild the Terrapins into a solid bowl team when Taulia Tagovailoa was quarterback, but since then Maryland has had back-to-back losing seasons, including last year when the Terps won their first four games and then lost all the rest. There are reasons for optimism in 2026, given how many young players Maryland relied on a season ago.

Quarterback Malik Washington was the starter last year and showed a lot of ability, becoming one of only two Big Ten true freshmen since 1996 to throw for more than 2,500 yards and run for more than 300. The Terps have won 18 consecutive nonconference games – and that’s not because they only schedule cupcakes – but the tendency to fade as the season progresses has been a big issue for this program.

The Big Ten begins the season with eight teams in the AP Top 25, but Maryland faces only three of them and does not play No. 2 Oregon, defending national champion Indiana or Michigan. If the Terps don’t take a step forward, Locksley might not see year nine.

Plenty returning on both sides of the ball

In addition to Washington, the Terps return leading rusher DeJuan Williams and standout tight end Dorian Fleming. What’s new is the offensive coordinator: Clint Trickett arrives after serving in the same role at Jacksonville State, where his team averaged over 400 yards per game. The big question may be how a handful of transfers perform at receiver.

Defensively there’s plenty of room for improvement, but also significant returning talent. Linebacker Daniel Wingate was the team’s MVP as a junior and edge rusher Sidney Stewart had seven sacks as a freshman.

Edge rusher Zion Elee was the highest-rated player ever to sign with the Terps. He was ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country by ESPN. His arrival is an example of why Maryland has continued to be patient with Locksley.

Can Maryland turn potential into wins?

More than any position group, the Terps’ weakness right now is just sustaining success – for a full season or even a full 60 minutes in big games. A good start would likely be met by plenty of skepticism and jokes about “September Maryland” until the Terrapins show they can be more than nonconference bullies.

Even when Locksley had a prolific passing game with Tagovailoa, Maryland didn’t hold up all that well against a rugged Big Ten schedule. Washington will likely put up impressive numbers, but can the Terps run the ball and play physical football when needed?

New faces

Lee was the big recruiting win, and keep an eye on a couple transfers: receiver Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding (Old Dominion) and defensive lineman Lavon Johnson (Texas). The latter began his career at Maryland before spending 2025 with the Longhorns.

Key losses

Defensive back Jalen Huskey was a third-round pick in the NFL draft. Offensive lineman Aliou Bah transferred to LSU.

Biggest games for the Terrapins

At Nebraska (Oct. 3), at Ohio State (Oct. 10), vs. Penn State (Nov. 28).

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