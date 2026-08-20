LSU opens the Lane Kiffin era at No. 11, immersed in intrigue with a schedule full of opportunities

No. 11 LSU BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6 Expectations Although LSU is just starting its overhaul under…

No. 11 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6

Expectations

Although LSU is just starting its overhaul under first-year coach Lane Kiffin, the Tigers already are seen as a potential contender for a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. They’re ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll even after a lackluster year during which Brian Kelly was fired in a shakeup that also led to a change in athletic directors after Gov. Jeff Landry got involved.

“A lot of gratitude for this opportunity, and people entrusting me with this opportunity,” Kiffin said. “We have a lot of really good pieces. We’ve got a chance to be really good.”

Kiffin’s decision to accept the job as his former team, Mississippi, was about to enter the CFP, and Ole Miss’s decision to not allow him to coach the Rebels in the postseason, only added to the intrigue surrounding the Bayou Bengals.

Kiffin immediately launched into a roster overhaul that resulted in more than 40 new players, including a top-rated transfer class. But Kiffin kept defensive coordinator Blake Baker — even giving him a raise to remove him as a top candidate for a head coaching job at Tulane — to stabilize a defense that played well last season.

“Talking to coach Kiffin, I truly believe, with what he does on offense, and what we do on defense, the ultimate goal is to bring a national championship to LSU,” Baker said when asked why he decided to stay. “I want to see that through.”

Still, it’s a transition year for a program that now must navigate a nine-game SEC schedule that includes matchups against the likes of No. 5 Texas, No. 8 Texas A&M, and a highly anticipated game at No. 9 Ole Miss.

Strengths include the passing game

Kiffin’s offenses tend to be up-tempo and put up tons of yards and points. New QB Sam Leavitt, a transfer from Arizona State, will have options all over the field, including receivers Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, and Winston Watkins Jr., as well as preseason AP All-America tight end Trey’Dez Green.

LSU’s secondary is seen by some analysts as potentially the best in the nation, featuring returning cornerbacks D.J. Pickett and PJ Woodland, as well as safety Ty Benefield, a transfer from Boise State. Whit Weeks leads the linebacker corps and the defensive front has gotten a boost from tranfer edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen as well as several incoming freshmen linemen Deuce Geralds, Richard Anderson, and Lamar Brown.

Weaknesses include questions about the offensive line

LSU’s offensive line struggled last season. The Tigers averaged just 104 yards rushing last season, which ranked 124th nationally. Meanwhile, LSU QBs were sacked 29 times, more than 93 other teams allowed. Kiffin has sought to rebuild that unit with transfers who’ll join two returning starters: center Braelin Moore and tackle Weston Davis.

New faces

Leavitt, OT Jordan Seaton (transfer from Colorado), RB Dilin Jones (transfer from Wisconsin), Harris (transfer from Hawaii), Watkins (transfer from Ole Miss), Umanmielen (transfer from Ole Miss), TJ Dottery (transfer from Ole Miss), Brown, Anderson, WR Corey Barber (freshman).

Key losses

CB Mansoor Delane (NFL Draft), S A.J. Haulcy (NFL Draft), QB Garrett Nussmeier (NFL Draft), Harold Perkins (NFL Draft), Barion Brown (NFL Draft), Zavion Thomas (NFL Draft), WR Nic Anderson (transfer).

Biggest games for the Tigers

vs Clemson (Sept. 5), at Mississippi (Sept. 19), vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 26), vs. Alabama (Nov. 7), vs. Texas (Nov. 14).

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