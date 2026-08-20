Chambliss, Lacy are back to lead a talented roster for No. 9 Mississippi with high expectations

No. 9 Mississippi OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — 2005 record: 13-2 Expectations A first-year coach, revamped staff, nearly 40 new players…

No. 9 Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — 2005 record: 13-2

Expectations

A first-year coach, revamped staff, nearly 40 new players and a difficult schedule have done little to dampen enthusiasm and expectations surrounding No. 9 Ole Miss.

With Pete Golding stepping up to the head coach role from Lane Kiffin prior to the 2025 College Football Playoff, the Rebels advanced to the semifinals with two wins, including a Sugar Bowl championship to cap a 13-2 season and a No. 3 finish in the final AP poll.

More importantly, the star power of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, running back Kewon Lacy and receiver Deuce Alexander return after debut seasons that established them as elite players.

While there’s an accelerated pace to fitting together transfers and freshmen into depth charts, Golding asserts the Rebels have enough ability and versatility to field another contender. The Rebels have excelled in finding unheralded transfers from non-power programs –- such as Chambliss from Division II Ferris State –- and developing them into high-profile players.

Whether they jell quickly enough this year to perform in the clutch remains to be seen. The Rebels went 6-2 last year in games decided by eight or fewer points.

“What I don’t know yet is how we will respond to adversity,” Golding said. “Doesn’t matter how talented you are. How will we do when we get hit in the mouth? We’re preparing but you don’t know until it happens.”

The Rebels open the season in Nashville on Sept. 6 against No. 24 Louisville.

Strengths are spread across most position groups

Chambliss and Lacey benefit from an interior line that returns starters in Brycen Sanders at center with guards Delano Townsend and Patrick Kudas.

Less heralded are the defense and special teams, but Ole Miss has highly-regarded players on both units. Will Echoles and Kam Franklin combined for 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. Transfer tackle Jaheim Otis had 13 career starts at Alabama.

Senior linebacker Suntarine Perkins has been a big-play specialist since his freshman campaign and is coming off a season with 12 quarterback hurries, 12 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Antonio Kite and Jaylon Braxton are established cornerbacks. Two transfers with top credentials are Edwin Joseph (Florida State) and Jay Crawford (Auburn).

Weaknesses could include depth in several areas

The Rebels need immediate production from a mostly unproven wide receiver corps. Graduation and transfer losses included six receivers, 185 receptions and 19 touchdowns.

Stabilizing both offensive tackle slots that were lost to graduation has been a fall practice priority. Holdovers Terez Davis and Connor Howes join transfers Tommy Kinsler IV (Miami),Enoch Wangoy (Florida) and Carius Curne (LSU) as the top contenders for the two starting spots.

Last season, a lack of overall depth led to late game struggles against the best opponents. A fall practice priority is to build depth.

New faces

DB Jay Crawford (Auburn), RB Makhi Frazier (Michigan State), LB Luke Ferrelli (Cal), LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor) and edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado (Nevada), a former high school quarterback.

Key losses

Kiffin, who also took eight coaches and support staff to LSU, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis, Jr. and linebacker coach Chris Kiffin. WR De’Zhaun Stribling (NFL), QB Austin Simmons (Missouri), WR Caden Lee (Missouri), edge Prince Umanimielen (LSU), WR Winston Watkins (LSU) and LB T.J. Dottery (LSU).

Biggest games for the Rebels

vs. No. 11 LSU. (Sept. 19), at No. 5 Texas (Oct. 24), vs. No. 3 Georgia (Nov. 7) at No. 10 Oklahoma (Nov. 14).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.