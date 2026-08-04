College Football Playoff adds Appalachian State AD Doug Gillin to selection committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin has been appointed to the College Football Playoff selection committee.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Appalachian State athletics director Doug Gillin has been appointed to the College Football Playoff selection committee.

CFP executive director Rich Clark made the announcement Tuesday, naming Gillin as the replacement for former Louisiana AD Bryan Maggard. Maggard recently became the deputy athletics director/chief operating officer at Missouri.

Gillin has spent the last 12 years at App State, overseeing the football program’s multiple conference championships and the No. 20 spot in the final 2019 CFP rankings.

Gillin served on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee between 2020 and 2023 and was previously the deputy director of athletics at Missouri from 2012-15.

The CFP selection committee is responsible for ranking the top 25 teams and setting the field for the 12-team CFP. The committee meets in-person beginning in early November and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections.

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