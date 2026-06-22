Northwestern center Jackson Carsello gets injunction restoring eligibility for 2026 season

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern center Jackson Carsello’s eligibility for 2026 was restored by a court injunction Monday after the…

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern center Jackson Carsello’s eligibility for 2026 was restored by a court injunction Monday after the NCAA denied his request for a waiver this spring.

Cook County Circuit Judge Neil Cohen ruled that Carsello, a starter, is entitled to an extra season of competition. Carsello redshirted in 2022. He was ruled not healthy enough to play because of an ankle injury in 2021, when he practiced with the team.

The NCAA ruled the 2021 season should have counted as Carsello’s redshirt season, arguing he was healthy enough to have played.

Cohen’s ruling means Carsello will have the opportunity to return for another year as a starter under new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Carsello started all 13 games in 2025.

Northwestern celebrated the injunction on social media by posting, “He’s back,” with a video of Carsello in action.

ESPN first reported the court’s ruling.

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