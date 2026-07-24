The SEC’s six new coaches shine in the spotlight at the league’s annual media days

A photographer’s cell phone started blaring a musical ring tone while Jon Sumrall spoke at SEC Media Days, and the…

A photographer’s cell phone started blaring a musical ring tone while Jon Sumrall spoke at SEC Media Days, and the first-year Florida coach responded with the kind of candor that has his players and his fanbase fired up about the program’s future.

“You would be kicked out of our team meeting, I swear,” Sumrall said. “Like, you’re lucky I’m not going throw this podium right now. That drives me crazy. I would (ask) who is that, but I’m not going to embarrass anybody.”

Sumrall later insisted he was joking. Regardless, it was glimpse of just how comfortable the former Troy and Tulane coach is with being himself — honest, authentic and unapologetic.

He was hardly alone at the four-day event in downtown Tampa, Florida, that kicked off the season for a football league desperate to end a three-year slump without a national championship.

Several of the league’s six new coaches — an SEC record — made a run at “winning” the annual media event. Now, more importantly, we’ll see if they can win on the football field.

Here’s a look at the guys in new places who have created renewed hope at nearly a third of the league:

Pete Golding, Mississippi

Age: 42.

Alma mater: Delta State.

Previous job: Mississippi defensive coordinator (2023-25).

Notable: Already has a 2-1 record with the Rebels. Was promoted to head coach following Lane Kiffin’s departure before the College Football Playoff. Is involved in an NCAA investigation regarding the recruitment of former Clemson linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Quotable: “There’s always going to be history. It’s the ex, right? There’s always going to be the history.” — Golding on replacing Kiffin.

Alex Golesh, Auburn

Age: 42.

Alma mater: Ohio State.

Previous job: South Florida head coach (2023-25).

Notable: Brought 13 players with him from USF to Auburn, including QB Byrum Brown and WRs Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger and Christian Neptune. Those familiar faces could help ease Golesh’s transition to the SEC.

Quotable: “I don’t set goals. I’ve always thought that that’s a little bit like New Year’s resolutions — they usually work for a little bit and you kind of keep it moving. I set standards. Our standard is to be the best versions of us every single day.”

Lane Kiffin, LSU

Age: 51.

Alma mater: Fresno State.

Previous job: Mississippi head coach (2020-25).

Notable: First head coach at three different SEC schools (Tennessee, Mississippi, LSU). Gave up social media in May after his teenage son, Knox, challenged him to do so and says “comparisons are the thief of joy.”

Quotable: “We’re all going to die. And so some of the things that we put importance on, we worry about, and what this person says and that, really aren’t going to matter.”

Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas

Age: 45.

Alma mater: Hampden-Sydney.

Former job: Memphis head coach (2020-25).

Notable: Has 80 new players on Arkansas’ roster, including seven from Memphis. First thing he did with the Razorbacks: installed new lightbulbs everywhere and says “it shows changes are coming.” Takes over a Razorbacks team that lost seven games by less than 10 points and five by less than three points last season.

Quotable: “That’s great. Keep doubting me. What did you say my record was against the coaches in this conference?” — After being asked about his 5-1 record against current SEC coaches.

Will Stein, Kentucky

Age: 36.

Alma mater: Louisville.

Previous job: Oregon offensive coordinator/QBs coach (2023-25).

Notable: Has a pickleball court in his backyard. Grew up in Kentucky and attended Wildcats games at Commonwealth Stadium. Father played at Kentucky, and mother is a UK graduate.

Quotable: “Because of me, to be honest. I know what it takes. I have seen it at the highest levels. … You just got to believe, man. You just got to put the ball down and play. There’s really nothing else to be said.” — Stein when asked why he believes he can win big at Kentucky.

Jon Sumrall, Florida

Age: 44.

Alma mater: Kentucky.

Previous job: Tulane head coach (2024-25).

Notable: Went 43-12 at Troy (2022-23) and Tulane, reaching a conference title game in each of his first four years as a head coach. Has the fourth-highest winning percentage (.796) of any current FBS coach.

Quotable: “There are no shortcuts. I don’t care if you’ve been winning or you hadn’t been winning. … There have been some really good things going on at the University of Florida before my arrival. There have. We haven’t won enough games. We need to win more games. Like 4-8 last year is not OK at the University of Florida. We got to fix that.”

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