Big 12 football champ Texas Tech has open slots in 2027 after ACC changes prompt 2 cancellations

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech has open slots on its 2027 football schedule after the…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech has open slots on its 2027 football schedule after the cancellations of two nonconference games, the school said Friday.

Texas Tech officials said North Carolina State cited changes in Atlantic Coast Conference scheduling when utilizing a buyout clause in the home-and-home agreement between the schools. The Wolfpack were supposed to play in Lubbock in 2027 after beating the Red Raiders at home in 2022.

With the loss of that home game, Texas Tech in turn canceled its scheduled 2027 game at North Texas.

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt said the school hopes to soon finalize new agreements with a power conference and FBS school.

North Texas will now play at TCU, another Big 12 team, on the second weekend of the 2027 season. TCU had an open slot then after Stanford, also citing ACC schedule changes, canceled its contract to play the Horned Frogs.

The ACC this year is moving to a nine-game league schedule for football while having teams play at least 10 games against power-conference opponents.

North Carolina State was already set to host Big 12 team Kansas State in 2027, which will satisfy the ACC’s new nonconference P4 requirement.

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