Virginia QB Chandler Morris files lawsuit against the NCAA seeking 7th of year eligibility

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris continued his fight for a seventh season of eligibility by filing a lawsuit against the NCAA, his agent, Simon Pflum, confirmed Tuesday.

The NCAA denied Morris’ medical redshirt waiver and appeal last month, and he is seeking a preliminary injunction in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Morris could be making an argument similar to Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who received a preliminary injunction from a Mississippi judge on Feb. 12. Chambliss’ case was based on injuries severely limiting his playing time and not allowing him to make the most of his athletic eligibility.

The 25-year-old Morris applied for a medical redshirt for the 2022 season at TCU after suffering a knee injury. The NCAA denied that request after Morris made limited appearances in three games later that season.

“As additional lawsuits challenging common-sense, academically tied eligibility rules are filed, the NCAA will continue to defend against attempts to rob high school students across the nation of the opportunity to compete in college and experience the life-changing opportunities only college sports can create,” the NCAA said in a statement.

“The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and inconsistent, conflicting court decisions make partnering with Congress essential to provide stability for all college athletes.”

Virginia won 11 games last season with Morris as its starter and reached the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. The Cavaliers ranked No. 16 in the final Associated Press poll after defeating Missouri 13-7 in the Gator Bowl, the program’s first bowl victory since 2018.

Morris finished the season with 3,245 total yards and 21 touchdowns.

His father is Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Virginia went to the transfer portal and brought in quarterback Beau Pribula of Missouri as a potential 2026 starter.

