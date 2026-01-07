Ohio State’s 2-time All-American Caleb Downs declares for NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Safety Caleb Downs is the latest Ohio State standout to declare for the NFL draft. The…

The two-time AP first-team All-American announced his decision on Wednesday during the “Downs 2 Business” podcast with his brother, Josh Downs, a wide receiver with the Indianapolis Colts.

“Someone told me the other day it’s Champagne problems: Either way it’s a celebration to go back to school and be with my teammates or get a chance to go the dream I had since I was a kid,” Caleb Downs said. “But I think it’s time to go to the NFL.”

Downs is projected as a top-10 pick and one of the first defensive players who could be selected in April’s draft.

He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back and the Lott IMPACT Trophy as college football’s top safety this season. He also was named the Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

Downs — who finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting — was third on the Buckeyes with 68 tackles and also had two interceptions this season. Ohio State lost to Miami in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Cotton Bowl, dashing its hopes of consecutive national championships for the first time in school history.

Downs began his career at Alabama before transferring to Ohio State. In 2023, he was the first freshman to lead the Crimson Tide in tackles.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate announced Tuesday that he was forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the draft.

