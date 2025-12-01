Sports betting roundup: Underdogs win on Thanksgiving and Ohio State still favored in college

The college footballregular season is finished, and aside from Monday Night Football, so is Week 13 in the NFL.
Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:
Trends of the Week
Not only did all three NFL underdogs at the BetMGM online sportsbook cover the spread on Thanksgiving, they won outright.
Green Bay was a three-point underdog at Detroit and +135 on the moneyline, Dallas was a 3.5-point underdog against Kansas City and +155 on the moneyline, and Cincinnati was a 7.5-point underdog at Baltimore and +300 on the moneyline.
On Sunday, the favorites went 8-3 straight up, although a few did not cover the spread. One team that did cover the spread was the 49ers (-5.5 at Cleveland). San Francisco was the most bet team in terms of the number of bets and money.
Ohio State (-10, at Michigan) was the most bet team to cover on Saturday. They improved to 10-0 against the spread in their last 10 games as they beat the Wolverines 27-9.
Alabama (-6 at Auburn) needed a late touchdown to win 27-20. The Crimson Tide took in 73% of the bets and 71% of the money.
Upsets of the Week
The biggest upset on Sunday was the Carolina Panthers stunning the Los Angeles Rams as 10.5-point underdogs, 31-28. It was the Rams’ first loss since Week 5. Carolina took in 44% of the bets and 49% of the money.
Another upset was the Houston Texans’ 20-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Houston was a 3-point underdog, but was the fifth-most bet team in terms of number of bets and the second-most bet team in terms of money.
Coming Up
With the college football regular season over, Ohio State has the best odds to win the national championship at +160, followed by Indiana at +450 and Georgia at +800.
The next teams in line are Notre Dame at +900, Texas A&M and Texas Tech at +1000, Oregon at +1100, Alabama at +1300 and Mississippi at +3000.
___
This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.