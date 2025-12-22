Sports betting roundup: Favorites get mixed results in NFL while college playoffs get started

The playoffs started in college football over the weekend and the NFL slate was awash with playoff implications.
Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:
Trends of the Week
Favorites in the NFL went 5-7 on Sunday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, making it a solid day for the underdogs — including a few winning straight up. Three of the four most-bet teams against the spread in terms of money all covered, including the Titans (+3 vs. Chiefs), Chargers (+1.5 at Cowboys) and Saints (-6.5 vs. Jets).
The Bills (-10.5 at Browns) were the most-bet team against the spread in terms of number of bets, but they barely won, coming away with a 23-20 victory on the road. Josh Allen is now 2-8 against the spread as a double-digit favorite over the last three years.
Bills running back James Cook was the most-bet player to score a touchdown (-135). Cook finished with two touchdowns, including a 44-yard run early in the first quarter.
While Oregon easily beat James Madison 51-34 on Saturday night, they did not cover the 20.5-point spread. Oregon took in 74% of the bets and 80% of the money.
Upsets of the Week
The biggest upset in the NFL on Sunday was the Steelers’ 29-24 win over the Lions as 7-point underdogs on the road. Detroit took in 69% of the bets and 78% of the money.
On Saturday, Miami took down Texas A&M 10-3 on the road as 3.5-point underdogs. Miami took in 46% of the bets and 69% of the money. At +130 on the moneyline, they drew 61% of the bets and 73% of the money.
Coming Up
After the first round of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State is the favorite to win the national championship at +185, followed by Indiana at +325 and Georgia at +450.
Oregon and Texas Tech are next at +800, followed by Alabama at +1600, Miami at +2000 and Mississippi at +2500.
___
This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.
___
