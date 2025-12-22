Sports betting roundup: Favorites get mixed results in NFL while college playoffs get started

The playoffs started in college football over the weekend and the NFL slate was awash with playoff implications. Here’s a…

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

Favorites in the NFL went 5-7 on Sunday at the BetMGM online sportsbook, making it a solid day for the underdogs — including a few winning straight up. Three of the four most-bet teams against the spread in terms of money all covered, including the Titans (+3 vs. Chiefs), Chargers (+1.5 at Cowboys) and Saints (-6.5 vs. Jets).

The Bills (-10.5 at Browns) were the most-bet team against the spread in terms of number of bets, but they barely won, coming away with a 23-20 victory on the road. Josh Allen is now 2-8 against the spread as a double-digit favorite over the last three years.

Bills running back James Cook was the most-bet player to score a touchdown (-135). Cook finished with two touchdowns, including a 44-yard run early in the first quarter.

While Oregon easily beat James Madison 51-34 on Saturday night, they did not cover the 20.5-point spread. Oregon took in 74% of the bets and 80% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

The biggest upset in the NFL on Sunday was the Steelers’ 29-24 win over the Lions as 7-point underdogs on the road. Detroit took in 69% of the bets and 78% of the money.

On Saturday, Miami took down Texas A&M 10-3 on the road as 3.5-point underdogs. Miami took in 46% of the bets and 69% of the money. At +130 on the moneyline, they drew 61% of the bets and 73% of the money.

Coming Up

After the first round of the College Football Playoff, Ohio State is the favorite to win the national championship at +185, followed by Indiana at +325 and Georgia at +450.

Oregon and Texas Tech are next at +800, followed by Alabama at +1600, Miami at +2000 and Mississippi at +2500.

