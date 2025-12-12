Portland State hires Central Washington’s Chris Fisk as new head football coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Big Sky Conference’s Portland State Vikings have named Chris Fisk as the team’s new head…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Big Sky Conference’s Portland State Vikings have named Chris Fisk as the team’s new head football coach.

Fisk has spent the last seven seasons at Central Washington, amassing a 48-22 record and taking the team to the Division II playoffs for the last three seasons.

Central Washington finished the 2025 season 9-0 in the Lone Star Conference and 10-2 overall. The Wildcats lost in the first round of the playoffs, 27-20 to Western Colorado.

“I think Portland State football is a powder keg waiting to burst,” Fisk said in a statement Friday. “There are so many great opportunities surrounding this job and I’m excited about bringing Portland State University Football back where it belongs.”

Fisk, 48, replaces longtime Vikings coach Bruce Barnum, who was fired on Nov. 22 after going 1-11 this season. Barnum went 39-75 in 11 seasons at Portland State.

