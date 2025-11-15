Live Radio
Towson earns 5th road win of the season, 36-19 over Albany behind strong defensive effort

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 6:30 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Winston Watkins, Kemarrion Battles and Kahseim Phillips each rushed for a touchdown and Towson earned its fifth road win of the season, 36-19 over Albany on Saturday.

Towson’s five road wins are the most in a single season since 2013, when the Tigers were 9-0.

Towson scored 24 consecutive points in the first half and finished the game outgaining the Great Danes 339-249 and forcing three turnovers.

Kaden White forced and recovered a fumble and had five tackles, and Ja’Mez Drummer had four tackles, two sacks and an interception for Towson. Caden Williams hit both field goal attempts, including a 47-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Indorf was 16 of 28 for 196 yards passing with a touchdown for Towson (5-6, 3-4 Coastal Athletic Association). John Dunmore grabbed his sixth touchdown this year, the most by a Towson receiver since Shane Leatherbury had 12 in 2019.

Jack Shields was intercepted twice for Albany (1-10, 0-7). He was 15 of 31 for 154 yards and a touchdown. Jojo Uga and Aidan Semo each rushed for a touchdown.

Towson also secured its first safety since 2018.

