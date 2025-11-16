The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ohio St. (57)
|10-0
|1639
|1
|2. Indiana (8)
|11-0
|1588
|2
|3. Texas A&M (1)
|10-0
|1520
|3
|4. Georgia
|9-1
|1447
|5
|5. Mississippi
|10-1
|1331
|6
|6. Texas Tech
|10-1
|1299
|8
|6. Oregon
|9-1
|1299
|7
|8. Oklahoma
|8-2
|1162
|11
|9. Notre Dame
|8-2
|1130
|9
|10. Alabama
|8-2
|1062
|4
|11. BYU
|9-1
|992
|12
|12. Vanderbilt
|8-2
|833
|13
|13. Utah
|8-2
|795
|15
|14. Miami (FL)
|8-2
|773
|16
|15. Georgia Tech
|9-1
|768
|14
|16. Southern Cal
|8-2
|707
|17
|17. Texas
|7-3
|564
|10
|18. Michigan
|8-2
|547
|18
|19. Virginia
|9-2
|476
|20
|20. Tennessee
|7-3
|360
|21
|21. James Madison
|9-1
|294
|24
|22. North Texas
|9-1
|186
|–
|23. Missouri
|7-3
|173
|–
|24. Tulane
|8-2
|167
|–
|25. Houston
|8-2
|107
|–
Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.
