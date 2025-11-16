Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 2:01 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Ohio St. (57) 10-0 1639 1
2. Indiana (8) 11-0 1588 2
3. Texas A&M (1) 10-0 1520 3
4. Georgia 9-1 1447 5
5. Mississippi 10-1 1331 6
6. Texas Tech 10-1 1299 8
6. Oregon 9-1 1299 7
8. Oklahoma 8-2 1162 11
9. Notre Dame 8-2 1130 9
10. Alabama 8-2 1062 4
11. BYU 9-1 992 12
12. Vanderbilt 8-2 833 13
13. Utah 8-2 795 15
14. Miami (FL) 8-2 773 16
15. Georgia Tech 9-1 768 14
16. Southern Cal 8-2 707 17
17. Texas 7-3 564 10
18. Michigan 8-2 547 18
19. Virginia 9-2 476 20
20. Tennessee 7-3 360 21
21. James Madison 9-1 294 24
22. North Texas 9-1 186
23. Missouri 7-3 173
24. Tulane 8-2 167
25. Houston 8-2 107

Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.

