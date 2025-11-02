Sun Belt matchup features Arkansas State taking on Southern Miss

Southern Miss (6-2) at Arkansas State (5-4), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Arkansas…

Southern Miss (6-2) at Arkansas State (5-4), Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 368.7 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 236.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 132 yards per game (98th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (98th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 406.9 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 229 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 177.9 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 26.4 points per game (85th)

Southern Miss Offense

Overall: 397.5 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 246 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (40th)

Southern Miss Defense

Overall: 380.8 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.6 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 168.1 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 24.6 points per game (71st)

Arkansas State ranks 78th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Southern Miss’ 1st-ranked +12 margin.

Arkansas State is 97th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Southern Miss’ red zone defense ranks 20th at 76.7%.

Southern Miss is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:00, compared to Arkansas State’s 53rd-ranked average of 30:36.

Team leaders

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 2,123 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kenyon Clay, 386 yards on 101 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 608 yards on 56 catches, 0 TDs

Southern Miss

Passing: Braylon Braxton, 1,958 yards, 18 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeffery Pittman, 419 yards on 95 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Carl Chester, 316 yards on 19 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Arkansas State beat Troy 23-10 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Raynor threw for 247 yards on 21-of-29 attempts (72.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Clay carried the ball 16 times for 40 yards, adding three receptions for 15 yards. Hunter Summers recorded 70 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Southern Miss won 49-21 over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 25. Braxton passed for 248 yards on 18-of-23 attempts (78.3%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 20 yards. Robert Briggs had 55 rushing yards on seven carries, adding three receptions for 16 yards. Tychaun Chapman put up 83 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Arkansas State hosts Louisiana on Nov. 20. Southern Miss hosts Texas State on Nov. 15.

