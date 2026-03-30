Gus Malzahn, Jeff Tedford to join College Football Playoff selection committee this spring

Former coaches Gus Malzahn of Auburn and Jeff Tedford of Cal will join the College Football Playoff selection committee this…

Former coaches Gus Malzahn of Auburn and Jeff Tedford of Cal will join the College Football Playoff selection committee this spring, the CFP announced Monday.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek will return for a second year as selection committee chair, and Louisiana-Lafayette AD Bryan Maggard will join the group. The new members will serve three-year terms and replace the outgoing Chris Ault, Jeff Long and David Sayler.

“The additions of Bryan Maggard, Gus Malzahn and Jeff Tedford will introduce strong, fresh perspectives to the selection committee as we enter our 13th season,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. “Each brings a deep understanding of the game, a genuine passion for college football and a commitment to integrity and excellence. Their diverse backgrounds as university leaders, recent coaches and former student-athletes will complement our returning members and allow for a seamless transition.”

Known for his innovative offenses during a 35-year coaching career, Malzahn was 105-62 in 13 seasons as a head coach at Arkansas State (2012), Auburn (2013-20) and Central Florida (2021-24).

He was offensive coordinator under Gene Chizik at Auburn in 2010 when Cam Newton led the Tigers to the national championship. Malzahn led Auburn back to the title game in his first year, losing to Florida State, but was fired late in the 2020 season. He retired after spending last season as Florida State’s offensive coordinator.

Tedford compiled a 126-79 record at Cal (2002-12) and Fresno State (2017-19 and 2022-23). He orchestrated a remarkable turnaround with the Golden Bears, leading them to eight bowl games and a share of the 2006 Pac-10 title.

Maggard is in his 10th year as Louisiana-Lafayette’s athletic director. ___

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