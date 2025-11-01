Sarratt leaves with hamstring tightness, but No. 2 Indiana rolls anyway to a 55-10 win over Maryland

An injury to Elijah Sarratt wasn't enough to keep No. 2 Indiana under 50 points. The Hoosiers bearly missed a beat without their star receiver for most of Saturday's game, pummeling Maryland 55-10.

The Hoosiers bearly missed a beat without their star receiver for most of Saturday’s game, pummeling Maryland 55-10. It was the fifth time this season Indiana has surpassed 50 points and the third time in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers rushed for 367 yards and four touchdowns.

“When you want to take away the pass, then all right sure,” quarterback Fernando Mendoza said. “We’ll run 370 yards down your throat.”

Sarratt left in the first quarter with what coach Curt Cignetti described as hamstring tightness. Cignetti didn’t seem overly concerned, saying his team “came out good” injury-wise. Sarratt’s exit did mean that he went without a catch for the first time in his 47-game career. The 46-game run with a reception was the longest active streak in the nation.

Indiana has plenty of depth, though. Omar Cooper Jr. caught seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown, and the running game was an even bigger story. Kaelon Black had 14 carries for 110 yards and a TD, ex-Terrapin Roman Hemby had 18 attempts for 88 yards and a score against his former team, and Khobie Martin had 11 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Mendoza also scored on the ground.

It was a rough start for Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy candidate was intercepted on the game’s first drive, and Maryland took over at the Indiana 12. The Hoosiers held the Terrapins to a field goal, and after the teams exchanged three-and-outs, Indiana drove 93 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

“Really proud of our defense, and then the offense started picking it up,” Cignetti said. “A lot of it was the ground game, but the pass game chipped in, too.”

Mendoza’s early interception was the lone Indiana turnover. Maryland ended up with five.

Even with Sarratt out, Mendoza threw for 201 yards and a TD. That included a 52-yard catch-and-run by Charlie Becker, one of eight Indiana players with a catch.

“Whether it’s the defense, offense, we have a lot of confidence in all our guys,” Mendoza said.

