Presto’s Picks: Overstuffed conference races include Virginia, Navy playing for the postseason

Thanksgiving week brings out the annual debates: whether it's the sides (dressing or stuffing?) or who deserves to be in the College Football Playoff.

Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Click here to read his ballots.

Virginia's J'Mari Taylor carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The running back can help the Cavaliers punch their ticket to the ACC Championship Game with a win over rivals Virginia Tech. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(AP/Ben McKeown) Virginia's J'Mari Taylor carries the ball during an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The running back can help the Cavaliers punch their ticket to the ACC Championship Game with a win over rivals Virginia Tech. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)(AP/Ben McKeown) Thanksgiving week brings out the annual debates: whether it’s the sides (dressing or stuffing?) or who deserves to be in the College Football Playoff.

And while many are up in arms that a two-loss Notre Dame team whose best win is against an 8-3 USC is ranked ahead of a two-loss Miami whose best win is against … well, Notre Dame, I’m reminded of the 11-member committee’s decisions over the last decade, where instead of using the evidence to determine the verdict uses the verdict to determine the evidence used.

But there are still four teams that will get in, regardless of their profile, and the supersized conferences give us plenty of teams playing for the possibility of an automatic bid. The fact that 16-18 team leagues can’t have a true round-robin only adds to the intrigue, but makes for an interesting final regular-season weekend.

Virginia is one of six ACC teams in contention for a trip to the championship game in Charlotte. The Big Ten has five still alive, while the Big 12 and SEC each have four schools competing for the two spots in their conference title games.

And it’s not just a Power Four thing: Navy is one of five schools in contention for the American Conference (just as athletic as when they were called the American Athletic Conference last year).

Thursday night

Navy (8-2, 6-1 American) at Memphis (8-3, 4-3), 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

The Midshipmen need a win, plus a loss by either North Texas (Mean Green meet 5-6 Temple) or Tulane (Green Wave face 1-10 Charlotte) to lock up their first American Conference Championship Game appearance since 2016. Both of these teams are looking to turn around late-season slides: the Mids have dropped two of three while the Tigers have lost three of five (all of Memphis’ losses have come by fewer than eight points).

Their run defense also ranks No. 1 in the conference and will provide one of the better tests to Navy’s best-in-the-nation (308.2 yards per outing) ground game. Take the over — Memphis has allowed 30+ points in four of their last five games while the Midshipmen have coughed up 31+ in six straight.

Presto’s Pick: Navy sinks in a shootout, 38-34.

Saturday’s games

No. 20 James Madison (10-1, 7-0 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina (6-5, 5-2), 3:45 p.m., ESPNU.

The Dukes are coming off their first one-possession win since Oct. 4 knowing that while they’re assured of a berth in the Conference Championship Game, a loss will burn down their faint playoff hopes. The Dukes have dominated this series since joining FBS, winning all three meetings by the average score of 47-9.

The conference’s top-ranked defense faces a Chanticleers offense that just had a streak of 40+ point games snapped at four. But Coastal’s problem this fall has been stopping teams, as they’ve coughed up 38, 45, 47, 48 and 51 points in their five losses. Will Wayne Knight deliver another big game?

Presto’s Pick: Dukes dominate 44-13.

No. 17 Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (3-8, 2-5), 7 p.m., ESPN.

The Cavaliers advance to the Conference Championship Game for the first time since 2019 with a win, although they can still get to Charlotte with a loss plus help. The Hokies can salvage what has been a lost season since early September and stick it to their in-state foes one more time (they’re 19-1 in the series since they joined the conference).

Their problems this year begin with passing efficiency (15th in the ACC) on offense and defense (16th). U.Va.’s trip to the top of the standings has been a byproduct of excelling on third down (2nd in the conference on offense, 1st on defense) and keeping quarterback Chandler Morris upright (seven sacks allowed in eleven games).

Kippy and Buffy poured a 2003 Lynch Bages the last time the Cavaliers beat the Hokies, and while they’re tempted to enjoy a Bordeaux again this year, they’re going to stay inside the Commonwealth by pouring a red blend they’ve become fond of over the years.

The 2021 Linden Claret “shows pungent aromas of red currants and red raspberries, along with fresh thyme, mint and tarragon. Maybe a bit of roasted red pepper in the background,” the winery website reads. “There is a perky and lively finish with a refreshing acidity.”

Presto’s Pick: Cavaliers enjoy a lively finish to their season with a 27-18 win.

Maryland (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (3-8, 0-8) at Ford Field in Detroit, 7 p.m., FS1.

The 2025 season can’t end enough for these two teams, as the Terrapins have dropped eight straight while the Spartans have lost nine in a row. And while Maryland getting outscored 44-7 in the fourth quarter in three straight one-possession losses during October has been well-documented, MSU is coming off a last-second loss at Iowa and fell in overtime at Minnesota to begin the month.

Coach Mike Locksley mentioned this week that these two teams are “mirror images of one another,” and the two teams are 14th and 15th in the conference in scoring, 13th and 14th in total yards, 9th and 10th in passing, as well as 16th and 17th in third down efficiency. But the Spartans’ 37 sacks allowed are the most in the Big Ten, giving the Terps (19 sacks in their 4-0 start, eight sacks in the 0-7 swoon) a chance to rekindle their pass rush.

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins end their lost season on a winning note, 24-20.

Last week: 5-2.

Season: 89-26.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.