Nyeoti Punni, Jayden Clerveaux combine for 273 yards rushing, and Holy Cross beats Bucknell 37-20

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Nyeoti Punni rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Jayden Clerveaux added a team-high 142 yards rushing and a score, and Holy Cross beat Bucknell 37-20 on Saturday.

After Bucknell got within 20-13 late in the third quarter, Holy Cross answered with a nine-play, 49-yard drive ended in a 46-yard field goal by Luis Palenzuela. Then four minutes later, Punni ran it in from 53 yards out to make it 30-13.

Bucknell turned it over on downs deep in its own territory after a sack on fourth down, and Clerveaux scored on the next play from 5 yards out to cap the scoring.

Dominic Campanile threw for 138 yards for Holy Cross (2-9, 2-4 Patriot), which also beat Richmond 28-22 on Oct. 18. Max Mosey also had a rushing touchdown as the Crusaders gained 276 yards on 44 carries.

Nicholas Penuvchev was 13 of 22 for 237 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Bucknell (5-6, 2-4). Sam Milligan had 154 yards on five catches and he scored twice.

The Crusaders have won seven straight contests against the Bison, including a 33-10 win in the Spring 2021 Patriot League championship game.

