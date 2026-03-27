Mississippi Supreme Court panel rejects NCAA appeal, boosting Trinidad Chambliss’ Ole Miss hopes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal on Friday, increasing the…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A three-judge panel of the Mississippi Supreme Court denied the NCAA’s appeal on Friday, increasing the chances Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will play next season.

It’s not the final decision of the state’s Supreme Court, and the NCAA could file a motion for another hearing.

“The NCAA is disappointed in today’s decision but will continue to defend the Association’s eligibility rules against repeated attempts to rob future generations of the opportunity to compete in college and experience the life-changing opportunities only college sports can create,” the organization said in a statement. “The NCAA and its member schools are making changes to deliver more benefits to student-athletes, but the patchwork of state laws and inconsistent, conflicting court decisions make partnering with Congress essential to provide stability for current and future college athletes.”

This was the latest court victory for Chambliss. A Mississippi judge granted a preliminary injunction Feb. 12 against the NCAA to pave the way for Chambliss to play.

The NCAA denied Chambliss’ waiver request Jan. 9, and after Chambliss appealed, the organization’s Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee upheld the denial on Feb. 4.

Chambliss has been in college for five years, but was healthy enough to play just three years.

He began his college career at Ferris State in 2021, redshirted his first season and did not play in 2022 because of medical reasons.

Chambliss played two more seasons at the Division II school in Michigan, leading the Bulldogs to a national championship before transferring to Ole Miss before the start of this past season.

Chambliss completed 294 of 445 passes (66.1%) for 3,937 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions for Ole Miss (13-2), which set a school record for wins, including two after making the College Football Playoff for the first time. He ran for 527 yards and eight more TDs.

The Rebels lost 31-27 to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 8.

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