College Football Corner: Virginia continues to dream while Maryland’s nightmare resumes

Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his rankings here.

November can be rather cold for those with hopes and dreams in college football. Even with an expanded playoff field (at this moment, it’s 12 teams), a tough loss or two can put you on the wrong side of the bubble — and in some cases, as we’ve learned this fall, your coach on the wrong side of the employment line.

Navy learned that Saturday afternoon as they suffered their first loss of the season, and schools like Virginia and James Madison know they’re just one unfortunate bounce from going from contender to pretender.

Miami has been a top 10 team all season and was No. 2 as recently as three weeks ago, but after Saturday’s 26-20 overtime loss at SMU, the Hurricane warning has been lifted: The U finds themselves at .500 in the ACC and on the outside of the playoff picture, depending on at least five teams ahead of them to stumble.

Brace yourselves for more shake-ups in the weeks to come.

James Madison (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) had a few issues early in their Tuesday night game at Texas State (“Tuesday night game at Texas State” is hardly something that gets one going), but 10 days after outscoring Old Dominion 35-0 after intermission, JMU outscored the Bobcats 24-0 in the second half on their way to a 52-20 victory.

It’s not too early to think of the Dukes as a dark horse contender for the College Football Playoff.

Duke Do’s: Alonza Barnett III threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 98 yards and another score, giving him 849 passing and 279 over the last three games. Two of his touchdown tosses went to Nick DeGennaro, who finishes with three catches for 101 yards. The defense held Texas State to 74 yards on 23 plays in the second half and 6-15 on third down as Andrew Taddeo posted his first two sacks of the season.

Duke Don’ts: The defense had a major hiccup in the second quarter, allowing points on four straight possessions. Other than that, another solid showing by a team who controls its path to the Conference Championship Game.

Next: Saturday at noon on the road against 4-4 Marshall on ESPN2.

Navy (7-1, 5-1 American) faced the highest-scoring offense in the nation, and North Texas began the day by scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. Even though the Mids rallied to make it a one-possession game in the third quarter, a pair of second-half interceptions sealed their fate in a 31-17 loss. The brutal November schedule is only underway.

Midshipman Medals: Blake Horvath rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown. Coleman Cauley and Giuseppe Sessi tied for the team lead with 10 tackles apiece. And Jacob Carlson notched a 53-yard punt in his only attempt of the day.

Midshipman Miscues: Eight penalties for 55 yards will not sit well. The offense turned the ball over three times. The defense allowed 4.5 yards per carry while North Texas completed 79% of its passes.

Next: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC against No. 12 Notre Dame (6-2) in South Bend, Indiana.

Virginia Tech (3-6, 2-3 ACC) tried to play the spoiler against No. 16 Louisville, and led 16-7 at the half. Unfortunately, the offense gained just 93 yards on 29 second half plays while the Cardinals would reach the end zone three times in a 28-16 loss for the Hokies that puts their bowl hopes on life support.

Hokie Highlights: Kyron Drones led the team with 85 yards rushing and a touchdown while also throwing for a score. Isaiah Cash notched five tackles and his first quarter interception set up the team’s first touchdown. And P.J. Prioleau’s blocked punt resulted in a safety.

Hokie Humblings: Kyron Drones was held to 11-24 passing for 76 yards as the offense was held to 4-15 on third down. The defense allowed 6.9 yards per carry and the punt coverage team coughed up a 63-yard return that set up the go-ahead score.

Next: Nov. 15 at 4-4 Florida State.

Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) had two early opportunities to take control of their game with No. 2 Indiana, but turned a pair of possessions that began on the Hoosier side of the field into just one field goal. Two Malik Washington second quarter interceptions in IU territory kept the Terps in check as they trailed 20-3 at the half on their way to a 55-10 loss. They can’t drop eight straight to end the season, can they?

Terrapin Triumphs: Malik Washington threw for 242 yards that included a 55-yard touchdown pass to DeJuan Williams who gained 28 of those yards after the catch. Messiah Delhomme paced the defense with 12 tackles.

Terrapin Troubles: Five turnovers led to 24 points for the Hoosiers. The running game netted just 37 yards on 17 carries and the run defense coughed up 367 yards at over seven yards per play.

Next: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 at 4-5 Rutgers.

Virginia (8-1, 5-0 ACC) didn’t need overtime or a fourth quarter safety to beat California, but after getting points on their first three possessions, were clinging to a three-point lead with under a minute left and the Golden Bears in possession of the ball. Enter linebacker Kam Robinson, who returned an interception for a touchdown and clinched a 31-21 victory.

Cavalier Congrats: J’Mari Taylor rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. The defense held Cal to eight net yards rushing and 3-12 on third down.

Cavalier Concerns: Tough to find fault in a win on the road, although the offense was held in check during the second half and the defense allowed pass plays of 30 and 42 yards.

Next: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at home against 5-3 Wake Forest.

