Northwestern meets Minnesota in Big Ten action

Minnesota (6-4) at Northwestern (5-5), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 340.7 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 171.3 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 169.4 yards per game (51st)

Scoring: 21.9 points per game (109th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 341.2 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 191.0 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 150.2 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (23rd)

Minnesota Offense

Overall: 301.8 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 196.8 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (104th)

Minnesota Defense

Overall: 331.4 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 216.2 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 115.2 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (62nd)

Northwestern is 129th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 46.0% of the time. Minnesota ranks 75th on offense, converting on 39.2% of third downs.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Northwestern ranks 6th in the FBS averaging 30.9 penalty yards per game, and Minnesota ranks 4th with a 28.0-yard average.

Minnesota is 105th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 87.9% of trips. Northwestern’s red zone offense ranks 23rd, scoring on 91.4% of red zone opportunities.

Northwestern ranks 19th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:08.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 1,706 yards, 11 TDs, 9 INTs, 58.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 757 yards on 153 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 644 yards on 45 catches, 5 TDs

Minnesota

Passing: Drake Lindsey, 1,881 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs, 61.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Darius Taylor, 411 yards on 90 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Lemeke Brockington, 417 yards on 40 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Northwestern lost 24-22 to Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 15. Stone led Northwestern with 184 yards on 13-of-27 passing (48.1%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for -11 yards and one rushing touchdown. Komolafe carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards and scored one touchdown. Hunter Welcing recorded 81 yards on four catches.

Minnesota lost 42-13 to Oregon on Friday, Nov. 14. Lindsey led Minnesota with 138 yards on 19-of-32 passing (59.4%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Taylor carried the ball 10 times for 57 yards, adding four receptions for 40 yards. Jalen Smith had four receptions for 39 yards.

Next game

Northwestern plays at Illinois on Nov. 29. Minnesota hosts Wisconsin on Nov. 29.

