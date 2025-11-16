LSU plays Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky (8-2) at LSU (6-4), Nov. 22 at 7:45 p.m. EST. How to watch: SEC Network Key stats LSU…

Western Kentucky (8-2) at LSU (6-4), Nov. 22 at 7:45 p.m. EST.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

LSU Offense

Overall: 346.4 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 240.0 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 106.4 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (98th)

LSU Defense

Overall: 329.1 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 198.2 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 130.9 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (20th)

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 432.9 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 296.1 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 136.8 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (46th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 398.8 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 223.7 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 175.1 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 23.1 points per game (54th)

Western Kentucky is 22nd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.2% of the time.

Western Kentucky is 101st in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to LSU’s 22nd-ranked +6 margin.

Western Kentucky is 113th in the FBS with 63.4 penalty yards per game.

Western Kentucky is 79th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. LSU’s red zone defense ranks 7th at 70.4%.

Team leaders

LSU

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier, 1,925 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Caden Durham, 447 yards on 94 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Barion Brown, 449 yards on 44 catches, 1 TD

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 1,863 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 427 yards on 80 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 703 yards on 42 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

LSU won 23-22 over Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 15. Michael Van Buren Jr. led LSU with 221 yards on 21-of-31 passing (67.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards. Durham had 65 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 34 yards. Zavion Thomas put up 80 yards on six catches.

Western Kentucky won 42-26 over Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 15. Rodney Tisdale Jr. led Western Kentucky with 371 yards on 29-of-41 passing (70.7%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and one rushing touchdown. Parrish carried the ball 12 times for 102 yards, adding two receptions for 11 yards. Henry put up 135 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

LSU plays at No. 11 Oklahoma on Nov. 29. Western Kentucky plays at Jacksonville State on Nov. 29.

