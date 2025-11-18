Lowry, Buckley account for 5 TDs in leading Western Michigan past Northern Illinois 35-19

DeKalb, Illinois (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Broc Lowry ran for three touchdowns…

DeKalb, Illinois (AP) — Jalen Buckley ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Broc Lowry ran for three touchdowns and Western Michigan rallied from an early deficit to beat Northern Illinois 35-19 on Tuesday night.

Buckley amassed his yardage total on 24 carries, Lowry ran 13 times for 100 yards and Devin Miles went over 100 yards for the first time in his career at 105.

Chavon Wright ran 21 times for 92 yards for Northern Illinois.

Lowry’s 18-yard scoring run a little past the midway point of the second quarter brought the Broncos (7-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) within 13-7.

Northern Illinois (3-8, 2-5) turned the ball over on downs after running six plays and gaining 20 yards. The Broncos followed that with a seven-play, 39-yard drive that ended when Buckley ran it in from the 8 with 40 seconds left before halftime for a 14-13 advantage.

Lowry ran it in from the 8 midway through the third to make it 21-13. Buckley and Lowry each added 1-yard TD runs in the fourth to seal it.

On the opening drive, Northern Illinois scored on a 43-yard touchdown run by Telly Johnson to give the Huskies a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, Andrew Glass kicked a 39-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Western Michigan snapped a three-game losing streak in the series. It was the final MAC match-up between the teams as NIU departs for the Mountain West Conference next season.

