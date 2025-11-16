Lacy helps No. 6 Ole Miss rally past Florida for 34-24 win and Rebels fans chant ‘We want Lane!’

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kewan Lacy rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on the first…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kewan Lacy rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter, and No. 6 Mississippi rallied past Florida 34-24 on Saturday night.

The Rebels (10-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) finally put the Gators away with 1:43 left on Lacy’s 31st and final carry, a 4-yard touchdown. Ole Miss took over on downs after Florida went for it on fourth-and-9 at its own 4, and Sage Ryan broke up DJ Lagway’s desperation heave at midfield.

As coach Lane Kiffin’s squad took a knee in the final minute, Ole Miss fans chanted “We want Lane!” in a bid to persuade their sought-after coach not to bolt for another school — possibly Florida. And Lacy celebrated with a postgame slam dunk on a portable basketball goal at midfield.

“He was lights out. He made big conversions and when we had to make plays, we did,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin sidestepped a handful of questions about his coaching future.

“We’re 8-0 at home,” he said. “It’s really cool. We shut them out in the second half and we came away with a 10-point conference game. Really pleased.”

The Rebels have won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including three straight, and this victory solidified their chances to make the College Football Playoff.

Lacy’s spectacular performance gave him 19 rushing touchdowns this season to break the school’s single-season record. He came in tied with Quinshon Judkins, who had 16 in 2022.

“That last one, the offensive line came down and my quarterback got enough of an outside block to give me a seam,” Lacy said. “It was tight, but I was able to squeeze in there. Then I started thinking, now we get a bye week.”

Florida (3-7, 2-5) has lost 20 consecutive games away from Gainesville against ranked opponents since beating Georgia in 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. That streak will extend to 2026 since the Gators’ final two games are at home.

“They played their hearts out. There’s no quit in this team,” interim coach Billy Gonzales said. “They went out there on that field and defined who they are.”

The Gators certainly had their chances. They led 24-20 at halftime, and Ole Miss came up empty twice at the goal line in the second half, with Trinidad Chambliss throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 1 in the third quarter and on fourth-and-goal at the 3 in the fourth.

Chambliss still had a productive night, going 26 of 35 for 301 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked five times, including twice by Jaden Robinson.

Ole Miss finished with 538 yards of total offense, while the Rebels’ defense held the Gators scoreless with only 103 offensive yards in the second half.

“At halftime, we told each other and the coaches told us that it was really 0-0,” Chambliss said. “You can see good things really happen when you get the ball in Kewan’s hands and our defense threw a shutout in the second half when we absolutely had to have it.”

In the first half, Lagway ran for a 5-yard touchdown, Jadan Baugh scored on a 2-yard run following Jayden Woods’ interception, and Lagway connected with J. Michael Sturdivant for a 57-yard TD pass.

Chambliss threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to De’Zhaun Stribling and Lacy ran for a 3-yard score, but Ole Miss failed to score touchdowns on two red-zone drives, with Lucas Carneiro converting on field goals of 27 and 23 yards.

Lagway was 16 of 31 for 218 yards but threw a fourth-quarter interception on a tipped ball to Wydett Williams on Florida’s only series in Ole Miss territory.

The takeaway

Florida: The Gators’ tailspin continued as they were eliminated from contention for a bowl appearance. Florida was more engaged than during last week’s collapse at Kentucky, but Gonzales’ squad couldn’t pull off the upset. The Gators’ pursuit of Kiffin gets more interesting each week.

Ole Miss: The Rebels finished 8-0 at home and enhanced their hopes of hosting an opening-round game in the CFP. Kiffin will remain a high-profile candidate for vacancies in the Power Four and even in the NFL.

Poll implications

Avoiding an upset keeps Ole Miss in an elite group of five teams in the top 10 with one loss or fewer. The Rebels could move into the top five after No. 4 Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma.

Up next

Florida: Hosts No. 21 Tennessee on Saturday.

Ole Miss: After an open date, visits Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Nov. 28.

