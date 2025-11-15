Jordan Johnson’s pick-6 sends Wagner on its way to 20-14 win over Stonehill

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 30-yard pick-6 opened the scoring and Wagner led the rest of the way in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 30-yard pick-6 opened the scoring and Wagner led the rest of the way in a 20-14 win over Stonehill on Saturday.

The Seahawks (5-6, 4-2 Northeast Conference) have won four consecutive games for the first time since Wagner won nine in a row in 2012.

Johnson’s first-quarter pick-6 was the first for Wagner since Zachary Ricci went 49 yards to score, also against Stonehill, in 2023.

Andre Hines’ 9-yard run extended the Seahawks’ lead to 16-7 late in the third. Nicholas Romero kicked the second of his two field goals early in the fourth for a 13-point margin.

Hines accounted for the bulk of Wagner’s offense, rushing for 139 yards on 26 carries. Wagner had 245 yards offense, 2 fewer than the Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks (3-8, 2-4) closed the margin to 20-13 on Joshua Roberson’s 31-yard run with nine minutes left.

Zavion Woodard rushed for 90 yards on 10 carries. Jack O’Connell passed for 89 yards with an interception and ran for a 1-yard score.

