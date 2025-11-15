Jordan Cooke accounts for 3 TDs to help Idaho St. beat Weber State 31-3

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke was 24-of-39 passing for 363 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Idaho…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jordan Cooke was 24-of-39 passing for 363 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help Idaho State beat Weber State 31-3 on Saturday.

Cooke ran for a 2-yard touchdown run that capped a five-play, 75-yard opening drive and gave Idaho State (5-6, 4-3 Big Sky Conference) a 7-0 lead just more than two minutes into the game.

Dason Brooks scored on a 3-yard run early in the second quarter and Cooke hit Damien Morgan for a 29-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Trajan Sinatra kicked a 48-yard field goal and Cooke threw an 11-yard TD pass to Ian Duarte in the third to stretch the lead to 31-0.

Sloan Calder kicked a 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for Weber State (3-8, 1-6).

Dijon Jennings completed 24 of 33 for 192 yards passing for the Wildcats.

The Bengals outgained Weber State 531-227 total yards. The Wildcats finished with just 35 yards rushing and averaged 1.5 yards per carry.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.