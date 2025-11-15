Jehchys Brown records key sack for safety and SEMO rallies to defeat Western Illinois 22-17

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Southeast Missouri State’s Jehchys Brown sacked Carson Carswell for the go-ahead safety in the fourth quarter…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Southeast Missouri State’s Jehchys Brown sacked Carson Carswell for the go-ahead safety in the fourth quarter and the Redhawks went on to defeat Western Illinois 22-17 on Saturday.

Ryan Kingston’s 45-yard punt left Western Illinois backed up at the 5-yard line. On third-and-5 from the 10, Brown broke through and sacked Carson for two points and a 19-17 SEMO lead with 14:10 remaining. Justin Keller added a 39-yard field goal with 59 seconds left in the game.

The Redhawks (4-7, 3-4 OVC-Big South) trailed 17-3 in the second quarter before Johnny Weber’s 6-yard TD pass to Cole Ruble made it 17-10 at halftime and Brandon Epton Jr.’s 80-yard run tied at 17 early in the third quarter.

Epton finished with 110 yards on the ground and Weber threw for 193.

Carswell had two touchdown passes and 287 yards for the Leathernecks (3-8, 2-5). Markell Holman ran for 118 yards and Demari Davis had 104 yards receiving.

