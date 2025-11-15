Illinois State scores 28 points in 1st quarter, goes on to beat South Dakota State 35-21

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw three touchdown passes to Daniel Sobkowicz and ran for another as Illinois State…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw three touchdown passes to Daniel Sobkowicz and ran for another as Illinois State scored 28 points in the first quarter and went on to a 35-21 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

Rittenhouse threw 10- and 2-yard touchdown passes to Sobkowicz sandwiched around a 5-yard pick-6 by Patrick Bauer and Rittenhouse added a 2-yard TD run to cap the big first quarter.

Rittenhouse and Sobkowicz connected for a 9-yard score and it was 35-0 before the Jackrabbits (7-4, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored twice in the final five minutes of the first half to trail 35-13.

Josiah Johnson’s 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter got South Dakota State within 14 points but the Jackrabbits’ final three drives ended on downs.

Sobkowicz’s three TD catches gave him a school-record 33 for his career, passing Tyrone Walker (32, 2009-12).

Rittenhouse was 17 of 32 for 141 yards passing. Victor Dawson had 98 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Redbirds were outgained 321-263 but the Jackrabbits had three turnovers, all in the first half.

SDSU’s Jack Henry was 32-of-51 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown, but threw two interceptions.

The Redbirds, ranked 13th in the FCS coaches’ poll, ran their win streak to four games while the No. 15 Jackrabbits dropped their fourth in a row.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.