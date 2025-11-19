Gotkowski debuts, accounts for 2 TDs in crucial 37-20 Miami (Ohio) win over Buffalo

Thomas Gotkowski and D’Shawntae Jones each accounted for two touchdowns, and Jordan Brunson rushed for 123 yards in a 37-20…

Thomas Gotkowski and D’Shawntae Jones each accounted for two touchdowns, and Jordan Brunson rushed for 123 yards in a 37-20 win for Miami (Ohio) over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Gotkowski found Kam Perry for a 32-yard touchdown, then rushed for a 3-yard score in the second quarter. A 42-yard field goal from Dom Dzioban made it 17 straight points for the Redhawks (6-5, 5-2 Mid-American).

The Bulls (5-6, 4-3) responded with 17 straight points of their own. Ta’Quan Roberson threw a pair of touchdowns to Victor Snow and Jasaiah Gathings, and Jack Howes kicked a 42-yard field goal to make it 20-17 at the 6:50 mark of the third. Roberson was 24 of 48 for 303 yards and two interceptions.

The RedHawks returned the favor and pulled away starting on the following drive. Jones rushed for 7- and 1-yard touchdowns, and Dzioban made kicks from 37 and 49 yards to make it 20 unanswered points.

Gotkowski, a redshirt freshman, entered the season as the third-string quarterback and had not attempted a pass prior to Wednesday. He was 13-of-23 passing for 185 yards, with 26 on the ground, taking the starting job from Henry Hesson.

Hesson started against Toledo last Wednesday after Dequan Finn left the program. Hesson was 11-of-38 passing with three interceptions in that 24-3 loss.

The win keeps the RedHawks alive in the race for the conference championships, along with three other two-loss teams that all trail Western Michigan (7-4, 6-1).

Miami is bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under head coach Chuck Martin.

