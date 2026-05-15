Charles Woodson Jr., son of 1997 Heisman winner, commits to play at Michigan in 2027

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charles Woodson Jr. has committed to play college football at Michigan, which is where his…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Charles Woodson Jr. has committed to play college football at Michigan, which is where his dad won the Heisman Trophy in 1997.

The defensive back is headed to Ann Arbor, where he’ll play under first-year coach Kyle Whittingham. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound rising senior will be part of the 2027 class.

Woodson picked the Wolverines over several other schools, including Florida State, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Iowa State and Kentucky, according to ESPN.

The elder Woodson is one of the all-time great college football defensive backs, starring for Michigan from 1995 to 1997. He led the Wolverines to the national title in 1997 and became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman.

Woodson was drafted in 1998 by the Oakland Raiders and had an 18-year NFL career, winning the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in the 2010 season. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was a three-time All-Pro selection.

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