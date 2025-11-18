Gant crosses 1,000-yard mark, Schramm makes 4 FGs in Akron’s 19-16 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Schramm kicked four field goals, including a career-long 48-yarder, and Jordan Gant rushed for…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Schramm kicked four field goals, including a career-long 48-yarder, and Jordan Gant rushed for 86 yards to lead Akron over Bowling Green 19-16 in the final game of the season for both teams on Tuesday night.

Gant finished with 1,032 on the season. Gant entered the game as the 13th-leading rusher (946 yards) in FBS football.

After either side exchanged field goals in the first and second quarters, Schramm made his career best to open the third for the Zips (5-7, 4-4 Mid-American).

The Falcons had the first touchdown when Hunter Najm found Jacob Harris for 21-yard strike at the 3:53 mark of the third.

The Zips responded with a 75-yard touchdown strike on the next play from scrimmage with Ben Finley finding Israel Polk.

The Falcons (3-8, 1-6) defense forced a stop on three downs with 2:12 remaining. A 15-yard return from Brennan Ridley set up the Falcons at the Akron 42-yard line, but Najm threw an interception to Bruno Dall with a minute remaining.

Gant broke free for an 18-yard carry to seal the result.

Bowling Green finished with 272 yards of offense. The Falcons entered averaging 300.3 yards per game, 128th in FBS football.

Both quarterbacks finished 9-of-26 passing with one touchdown. Finley had an interception. Najm threw two.

It was a second-to-last-place MAC finish in a debut season for Bowling Green’s Heisman Trophy-winning head coach, Eddie George. It’s a fourth consecutive losing season for Akron head coach Joe Moorhead.

