Finley and Gant lead Akron to 44-10 victory over winless UMass

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ben Finley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jordan Gant added 153 yards…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Ben Finley threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jordan Gant added 153 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and Akron beat winless Massachusetts 44-10 on Tuesday night.

Finley threw both touchdown passes in the first quarter as Akron jumped out to a 14-0 lead. UMass scored all 10 of its points inside the last six minutes of the opening quarter. Finley and Gant each had a short-yardage TD run in the second and the Zips led 27-10 at halftime.

Gage Summers scored on a 25-yard fumble return in the third quarter for Arkon. (4-6, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Gant added a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth.

AJ Hairston tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Magnus Von Saldern and Derek Morris kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Minutemen (0-9, 0-5).

Akron, which has won two straight, finished with 467 yards of offense and held UMass to just 169.

_

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.