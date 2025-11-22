Cole Bunicci catches go-ahead TD with 51 seconds remaining and Stony Brook edges Bryant 35-28

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Boyd ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, including a go-ahead 6-yard…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Quinn Boyd ran for a touchdown and threw for two more, including a go-ahead 6-yard score to tight end Cole Bunicci with 51 seconds remaining, and Stony Brook edged Bryant 35-28 on Saturday to end the regular season for both teams.

Stony Brook (6-6, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association) secured its sixth win of the year when Joseph Garcia intercepted a tipped pass in the closing seconds and slid down near midfield. It was his second interception of the game.

Boyd was 33-of-47 passing for 298 yards, and he carried it 13 times for 45 yards.

Dylan Harris also had a rushing touchdown for Stony Brook, which was coming off an overtime loss against Villanova. Dez Williams made 10 catches for 117 yards, and Jayce Freeman had the other touchdown catch.

Docekal finished 14 of 27 for 218 yards and three interceptions for Bryant (3-9, 1-7). Elijah Elliott rushed for three touchdowns.

Stony Brook has won its last four meetings against Bryant, including the two matchups at LaValle Stadium in 2018 and ’19.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.