Central Michigan meets Buffalo in MAC play

Buffalo (5-4) at Central Michigan (5-4), Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch:

Key stats

Central Michigan Offense

Overall: 338.9 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 153.6 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 185.3 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 24.1 points per game (93rd)

Central Michigan Defense

Overall: 357.8 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 203.7 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 154.1 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 24 points per game (63rd)

Buffalo Offense

Overall: 358.8 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 212.6 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 146.2 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (87th)

Buffalo Defense

Overall: 324.3 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 184.2 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 140.1 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 19.6 points per game (25th)

Buffalo is 113th in third down percentage, converting 34.9% of the time. Central Michigan ranks 114th on defense, holding its opponents to 43.5%.

Buffalo ranks 96th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Central Michigan’s 23rd-ranked +5 margin.

Buffalo is 97th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80% of trips. Central Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 27th at 78.1%.

Buffalo ranks 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:23, compared to Central Michigan’s 20th-ranked average of 32:09.

Team leaders

Central Michigan

Passing: Joey Labas, 1,066 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 71.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Angel Flores, 519 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Langston Lewis, 295 yards on 21 catches, 2 TDs

Buffalo

Passing: Ta’Quan Roberson, 1,739 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Al-Jay Henderson, 663 yards on 161 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Victor Snow, 586 yards on 45 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Central Michigan fell 24-21 to Western Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 1. Labas passed for 152 yards on 8-of-11 attempts (72.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. Brock Townsend carried the ball nine times for 26 yards. Lewis had four receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Buffalo defeated Bowling Green 28-3 on Saturday, Nov. 1. Roberson led Buffalo with 136 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. Henderson had 119 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Nik McMillan recorded 105 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Central Michigan plays at Kent State on Nov. 19. Buffalo hosts Miami (OH) on Nov. 19.

