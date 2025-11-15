Byrd throws his first 3 TD passes in ETSU’s 52-35 win over Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Byrd threw the first three touchdowns of his collegiate career and East Tennessee State defeated…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Byrd threw the first three touchdowns of his collegiate career and East Tennessee State defeated Western Carolina 52-35 on Saturday.

Jackson came on for the Buccaneers (6-5, 4-3 Southern) in with 10 minutes left in the third quarter after starting quarterback Jacolby Criswell hit his head and his helmet came off following a 20-yard scramble to the WCU 10-yard line. Jackson grabbed his head after the tackle and was helped off the field. Three plays later Jackson threw a 5-yard TD pass to Ephraim Floyd for a 30-28 lead.

After WCU (6-5, 5-2) grabbed the lead back late in the third quarter on Taron Dickens’ 61-yard pass to Michael Rossin, the Buccaneers scored 21 unanswered points, including Byrd TD passes of 42 yards to Hakeem Meggett and 32 yards to Jeremiah Harrison.

Byrd’s three TD passes came on just five completions on eight attempts for 123 yards. Criswell was 17-of-29 for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

ETSU’s Jeremiah Harrison had 139 yards receiving and two scores and Hakeem Meggett 113 and two TDs. Jason Albritton rushed for 125 yards on 20 carries with a TD.

Dickens was 33-of-48 for 426 yards and two touchdowns for the Catamounts.

WCU led by 28-24 at halftime after scoring four second-quarter TDs, including Cam’Ron Dabney’s 44-yard scoop-and-score.

