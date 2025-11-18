Bangura’s career-high 196 yards rushing powers Ohio to 42-14 win over UMass

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura dashed for a career-high 196 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, and Ohio took…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Sieh Bangura dashed for a career-high 196 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns, and Ohio took down UMass 42-14 on Tuesday night.

Duncan Brune also ran for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Parker Navarro added 81 yards and two scores to round out a 363-yard night on the ground for the Bobcats (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Ohio entered ranked 19th in the FBS in rushing offense, averaging 202.7 yards per game.

The Bobcats threw just eight passes against 57 rushing plays.

The Minutemen scored first thanks to Owen Anderson’s 10-yard touchdown grab, but Ohio would score on three of their first four drives for a 21-7 halftime lead.

Elijah Pedro also had a 9-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter for UMass (0-11, 0-7). Grant Jordan and Brandon Rose each threw one touchdown pass and one interception.

Ohio holds the edge in the series, 5-0 since 2012.

