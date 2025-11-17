Arizona secures $60 million, 20-year naming rights deal for football stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has secured a $60 million, 20-year naming rights agreement for its football stadium, the largest…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has secured a $60 million, 20-year naming rights agreement for its football stadium, the largest deal in Big 12 history.

The deal with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe announced Monday calls for Arizona Stadium to be known as Casino Del Sol Stadium.

“For many here in Southern Arizona and around the country, Arizona Athletics offers a first glimpse of the University of Arizona,” university President Suresh Garimella said in a statement. “By naming one of our campus landmarks for Casino Del Sol, we are telling that audience how proud we are to partner with the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.”

The naming partnership will include new exterior and interior branding, field logos, digital platforms and expanded integration into national television broadcasts.

Arizona Athletics is pursuing multiyear facilities upgrades as part of the deal, including fan amenities, student-athlete spaces and event operations across multiple venues.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.