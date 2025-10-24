UTSA hosts Tulane in AAC action

Tulane (6-1) at UTSA (3-4), Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats UTSA Offense Overall:…

Tulane (6-1) at UTSA (3-4), Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 384.9 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 185.6 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 32 points per game (48th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 397 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 247 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 150 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 30.9 points per game (112th)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 404.6 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 223.7 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 180.9 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 25.9 points per game (85th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 384.7 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 223.1 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 161.6 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (51st)

Tulane is 20th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Tulane is 128th in the FBS with 72.4 penalty yards per game.

UTSA is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 96% of trips. Tulane’s red zone offense ranks 58th, scoring on 86.7% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 1,305 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 868 yards on 104 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 364 yards on 35 catches, 4 TDs

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 1,428 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 61.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 450 yards on 70 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Shazz Preston, 314 yards on 20 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UTSA lost 55-17 to North Texas on Saturday, Oct. 18. McCown threw for 84 yards on 11-of-20 attempts (55.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Henry had 138 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. AJ Wilson recorded 35 yards on four catches.

Tulane won 24-17 over Army on Saturday, Oct. 18. Retzlaff led Tulane with 261 yards on 22-of-29 passing (75.9%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 62 yards and one rushing touchdown. Javin Gordon had 40 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for three yards. Preston had five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UTSA plays at No. 18 South Florida on Nov. 6. Tulane plays at Memphis on Nov. 7.

